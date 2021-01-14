Trending Stories
'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 14, 2021
Sierra Skye Sets Instagram Ablaze In Metallic Snakeskin Bikini
Instagram Models
Ryan Aston

Social media maven Sierra Skye raised temperatures yet again with another scorching Instagram update. The photo, which hit her timeline on Thursday afternoon, showed the 25-year-old posing outdoors in a swim ensemble that left little to the imagination for her 4.1 million followers.

Skye was snapped sporting a metallic bronze bikini that nearly matched the hue of her sun-kissed skin. The skimpy two-piece set had a snakeskin-style pattern that further added to her overall sex appeal.

In the accompanying caption, Skye tagged PrettyLittleThing as the maker of the ultra-revealing suit. She also teased her followers with a brief, but flirty message.

Fans quickly went wild over the steamy snap, double-tapping it to the tune of more than 20,000 likes in less than 30 minutes. They also took to the comments section in droves to gush over the provocative presentation.

"I love this bikini!" one devotee raved. "You are literally perfection!!!! [heart emoji]"

"You are so beautiful," one fan from Australia declared. "Just a shame you don't live in Australia."

"Amazing body," a third follower appraised. "Love how perfect her boobs are."

"Excellent," another admirer of Skye's shapely form added. "Prime example of the feminine physique."

The medium shot showed Skye posing on a patio with outdoor furniture in the frame behind her. With her head turned slightly to her left and her dark eyes focused away from the camera's lens, she pulled at a loose strand of her wavy golden-brown hair while shifting her hips slightly to emphasize her curvy figure.

Skye's scanty swim top featured triangular breast cups that struggled to contain her ample attributes and allowed for a considerable showing of cleavage. Just below the garment, her prominent ribs led to her taut, gym-honed midsection as she showcased her pierced navel.

She further accessorized with a silver bracelet, a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a similarly-colored chain with oversized links that encircled her delicate neck.

Her hips, meanwhile, were hugged by the thin strings of her bottoms, which matched the color of her top and were bound on both sides with large, looping knots. At the bottom edge of the frame, the tops of Skye's slender, yet shapely thighs were also visible.

Earlier in the week, Skye brought the heat with a sexy video clip where she posed on her knees while rocking a lacy pink lingerie set. That update has accumulated more than 92,000 likes since going live on Tuesday.

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy
February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says
February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves
February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately
February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms
February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit
February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.