Demi Rose Goes Topless Underneath An Oversized Knit Cardigan While Sipping Some Tea

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 15.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot snap taken while she was abroad in Spain. The picture was specifically captured at Ibiza Magic Island, as the geotag indicated, which has been the location of Demi's last several Instagram shares.

She rocked an oversized cream-colored cardigan from the brand boohooMAN, whose Instagram page she tagged in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The garment was crafted from a knit fabric that draped effortlessly over her curves, clinging to her ample assets and cascading over other portions of her curvaceous physique. A column of small buttons went along the front of the piece, although Demi had all of them undone, arranging the two sides of the sweater to cover any NSFW areas.

Despite her careful positioning of the cardigan, Demi still had a serious amount of cleavage on display. She was stretched out on a cozy-looking outdoor seat with a floral-patterned cushion underneath her and a furry white pillow near her calf. The outdoor seating area was positioned on a balcony with a wooden railing, thick white square columns, and a covered wooden roof that protected it from the elements.

However, the spot still offered a breathtaking view, although Demi wasn't facing the scenery. Instead, she held a small white cup of tea in one hand, raising it to her lips and appearing to be moments from taking a sip. Demi kept the look simple, adding a few delicate rings as her only accessories. The cardigan reached her waist, and she had the front draped over a portion of her lower body, although most of her voluptuous thighs remained exposed. She had her legs slightly spread and casually rested one elbow on the chair's arm rail as she stretched out.

Her brunette locks were styled in a middle part and pulled back in a low ponytail or bun, allowing her flawless features to take center stage. She had her gaze lowered when the photo was taken, and she looked stunning in the shot.

Demi's followers couldn't get enough, and the post racked up over 97,700 likes as well as 942 comments within just 42 minutes of going live.

"Perfect view," one fan wrote, not specifying whether it was Demi or the landscape they were talking about.

"Is your body natural?! Like if so I can't even believe how perfect it is," another follower chimed in.

"Gorgeous," a third remarked simply, followed by a string of flame emoji.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi shared a sizzling update in which she rocked a pink snow jacket that she had unzipped. She opted to go topless underneath that look as well, showing off her ample assets in breathtaking natural lighting.