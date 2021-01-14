'World's Hottest Nurse' Lauren Drain Rocks A Thong Bikini While Feeding A Pig In The Ocean

Lauren Drain got cheeky in a bikini in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The sizzling shot was posted to her feed on January 14, and it's been earning her a ton of attention from fans.

The shot was snapped from the model's backside. The geotag indicated that she was in Exuma, Bahamas. She stood in knee-deep water and the sparkling blue ocean stretched as far as the eye could see. A few boats made up the rest of the backdrop. Lauren stood in front of a pig, who was also submerged in the water, holding her hand over his head. She stood with her feet shoulder-width apart and showed off her amazing figure in a tiny bikini.

On her upper half, she wore a top that was made of scanty fabric. The piece boasted a halterneck style that secured around her neck in a bow. Another set of thin straps tied tightly underneath her shoulder blades. The sexy cut allowed her to show off her toned shoulders, arms, and back.

Lauren teamed the top with a pair of bottoms that treated her fans to a great view of her curvaceous physique. The garment boasted a pink animal-print fabric that popped against her all-over glow and the edge of the suit was lined with brown fabric. The bottoms tucked deep into her backside, its cheeky cut showcasing her pert derrière. It had a set of thin string sides that clung tightly to her hips. They knotted on the sides, highlighting her tiny waist. The look also showed off her shapely thighs.

Lauren pulled her long blond locks halfway back into a high, flirty ponytail and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption, she reminded her audience of her upcoming Spring program, revealing that she didn't have many spots left.

Within minutes of the photo being shared, it garnered more than 7,500 likes and 50-plus comments. Some users applauded Lauren on her figure while a few more asked questions about her fitness program.

"Great shot u are absolutely stunning a nd enjoy your self," one follower commented, adding a few flames to the end of their post.

"So I looked at your before and after pic of you and I have to say you were hot before and hotter after but really hot before too," chimed in a second.

"Booty goals," a third exclaimed.