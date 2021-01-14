Trending Stories
January 14, 2021
Lily Allen Talks Taking Speed To Slim Down For Miley Cyrus Tour & Considered Taking Heroin
nsfw
Fabio Magnocavallo

Lily Allen became the first celebrity to appear on the third season of DJ Fat Tony's The Recovery podcast and opened up about her struggles with addiction. The BRIT Award winner, who has been open about taking drugs in the past, explained how she felt a lot of pressure when supporting Miley Cyrus on tour in 2014.

According to Metro, it had only been six months since Allen had given birth to her youngest daughter, Marnie Cooper, 8, when returning to the music scene. She admitted she "did not feel like a pop star at all" and wanted to lose weight.

Allen supported Cyrus on her successful "Bangerz" tour in the U.S. and wanted to slim down before the shows took place. To do this, she started taking speed, explaining it made her feel "invincible."

Years into her career and Allen hadn't opened up for anyone on tour, therefore this was a new experience for the star. Cyrus' tour was described as "highly sexualized" by the British singer and was at the height of the former Hannah Montana actress's career.

Miley Cyrus performs at the opening night of her Bangerz Tour in Australia at Rod Laver Arena on October 10, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Getty Images | Scott Barbour

"It couldn't have been less what I felt like, I had never supported anyone… I was supporting this girl who was much younger and more attractive than I felt. I just started acting out in all manner of ways, I was cheating on my husband," she expressed.

Allen told Tony that she would drink alcohol to take the edge off a lot of the drugs she had been taking. The following mornings, she would realize she was going straight to the minibar and down bottles of vodka or whisky without the drugs.

"I was like, "Oh, well I think I've got a drinking problem," and I remember being in LA and thinking none of this acting out is working anymore, maybe I should try heroin?"
Allen said this became the final straw for her as it helped her realize that she needed to seek help.

Lily Allen performs on stage at Splendour In the Grass 2014 on July 27, 2014 in Byron Bay, Australia.
Getty Images | Mark Metcalfe

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the "Somewhere Only We Know" chart-topper celebrated being one year of sobriety while on a vacation in Italy.

"So grateful for my health and happiness," the songstress wrote.

Since the tour, Allen has divorced her ex-husband, Sam Cooper, and gotten re-married to Stranger Things actor David Harbour. The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in September of 2019 at the Graceland Chapel in Sin City. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the only other people in attendance were Allen's two daughters and an Elvis Presley impersonator.

