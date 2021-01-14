Trending Stories
January 14, 2021
Morgan Ketzner Flaunts Killer Abs In A Silky Top & Tight Jeans: 'Golden Hour Tingz'
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Morgan Ketzner wowed in the most recent photo that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model posted the image on her page on January 14, and it saw her rocking a sexy outfit.

The shot captured Morgan posing in the center of a sidewalk, between a road and a greenery wall. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Manhattan Beach, California, where it looked like a sunny day. Morgan looked into the camera lens with her lips slightly parted and her head turned to the side. She had a finger resting in the belt loop of her jeans and placed her left hand on her thigh.

The model showed off her bombshell body in a sexy ensemble. A tag in the post indicated that her outfit was from the online retailer Revolve. On her upper half, Morgan wore a silky top that boasted a deep V neckline that showed off her bare collar. It had a ruched fabric in the middle of her bust, drawing further attention to her chest. It had loose sleeves that were baggy on her arms and the bottom of the garment cut off near her ribs, exposing her rock hard abs.

Morgan paired the scanty top with a set of bottoms that were equally as hot. She opted for a pair of light wash jeans that fit her like a glove. The garment had a thick waistband that was high on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. The cut also showed off her rock hard abs, and fit tightly on her slender legs. She added a ring to her finger, which provided just the right amount of bling.

Morgan wore her long, blond locks with a middle part and loose waves that spilled over the top of her shoulders. As of this writing, the post has only been live on Morgan's feed for a short amount of time, but it's earned her more than 3,800 likes and 170-plus comments from her adoring fans. Some social media users complimented Morgan on her amazing figure, while a few more simply raved over her beauty.

"Nice pic you are stunning Morgan," one follower gushed, adding a few smiley face emoji.

"You & golden hour are a match made in heaven!" a second Instagram user chimed in.

"Elegant, almost regal beachwear. You are better than anyone else I have laid eyes on my queen," a third wrote alongside a few red hearts.

"Beautiful. Love the color. Have a great day beautiful one," one more added.

