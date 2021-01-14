Qimmah Russo Shows Off Her Muscular Physique In A Minuscule Bikini

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a tantalizing trio of snaps taken on the beach in which she rocked a minuscule two-piece swimsuit.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand Bikinis by Yas, and Qimmah made sure to tag the company's Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first image.

She stood on a pristine sandy beach with the waves lapping gently at the shore. A few structures were visible far in the distance, but she appeared to have the area to herself as she posed in the breathtaking natural morning light.

The bikini top featured narrow triangular cups that seemed barely able to contain Qimmah's curves, showing off a serious amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched around her neck, back, and across her chest between the cups, securing the garment. Her chiseled stomach was exposed in the look, and she accentuated it by accessorizing with a delicate belly button ring.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms in the same feminine print, which incorporated shades of pale pink, magenta, blue, lime green and more. The bottoms dipped low in the front and the thin strappy sides stretched high over her hips, elongating her muscular legs.

Qimmah layered a tiny sarong over the look, wearing the strip of fabric tied in a loose knot, low on her hips. For the first snap, she stood with her legs slightly spread and her arms both raised, her hands positioned behind her head as she posed. Her long locks were pulled back in a sleek ponytail that allowed her flawless features to shine, and she gazed right at the camera as she posed in the powerful stance.

The pictures were taken by photographer Nathan Zielke, who she also tagged in the first slide.

The second photo captured her striding across the sand, her gaze focused on the ocean as she adjusted her sarong on her hips. In the third and final share, she angled her body to the side, returning her focus to the camera as she flaunted her figure.

Her followers couldn't get enough of the post, and it racked up over 14,800 likes, including a like from model Yaslen Clemente, the CEO of Bikinis by Yas. The share also received 293 comments from Qimmah's fans.

"Wow," one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Beautiful curves," another chimed in.

"You're absolutely stunning," a third fan remarked.

"Every hour is golden for you," yet another commented, referencing Qimmah's caption and pairing the compliment with a string of flame emoji.

