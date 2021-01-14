Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 14, 2021
Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Impressive Curves In Revealing Lace Bra & Tiny Panties
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Brunette bombshell Niece Waidhofer never seems to go very long without giving her Instagram audience some titillating content to get excited about. On Thursday, she took to the photo-sharing site to show off her massive chest and the rest of her curvy body in a skimpy set of lace lingerie.

Niece's underwear was made of red and cream-colored lace. The bra had a delicate red edging along the half cups that looked like they could barely contain her breasts. The panties had a low-cut front and were incredibly small, with a cheeky back and lace sides.

The popular influencer was indoors for the snap, which captured her posing next to a window with white blinds. Keeping all distractions to a minimum, she posed next to a blank wall.

Niece wore her long, raven-hued locks down with the ends curled.

The camera captured her from a side view as she perched her booty on the edge of the windowsill. She held one hand in her hair while her other rested on the sill. She gazed ahead with a pouty expression. With an arch in her back, she flaunted her massive chest. A few stray hairs fell between her breasts, calling even more attention to them. The pose showed off her toned thighs as well as the round curve of her butt. Her taut abs and seemingly flawless porcelain skin were also evident.

The post was wildly popular, racking up over 55,000 likes within an hour.

In the caption, she left a witty remark about the outfit.

As usual, Niece's followers had plenty of good things to say about the sizzling snap.

"The view for this pic makes you seem like a life size doll. Beautiful," gushed one admirer, adding two heart-eye emoji to their message.

"There is nothing more beautiful and sexy as you," a second fan chimed in.

"Thank you for blessing us with your big breasts @niecewaidhofer," wrote a third follower, along with three red heart emoji.

"Great photo would love to see more of this set," a fourth comment read.

Early in January, Niece shared a snap that saw her showcasing her incredible curves in a black getup. She teamed a tiny bra that flashed plenty of underboob with a pair of low-rise leggings and boots that laced up the back. She posed with her hands in her hair and her back arched, showing off her slim waist and perky booty.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.