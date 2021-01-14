Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 14, 2021
Holly Sonders Goes Topless & Flaunts Booty In Tiny G-String That Leaves Little To The Imagination
nsfw
Kieran Fisher

Holly Sonders has been on a roll with her saucy social media updates lately, and she shows no signs of slowing down. The former Fox host took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a tantalizing clip with her 538,000 followers, much to their delight.

The video depicted Sonders going for a walk outdoors, removing the little clothing that she wore in the process. The golfer rocked only a white shirt, which she took off, and a gold G-string that left little to the imagination. However, Sonders' long brown hair did cover some of her assets as she let it hang free.

The tiny underwear gave Sonders' fans a full shot of her derriere, which she swayed from side to side as she walked through the sand, taking in a scenic view that included a clear sky, trees and rocks. The beauty of the natural world complemented Sonders perfectly, though most of her fans probably weren't focused on the backdrop.

In the accompanying caption, Sonders revealed that she was enjoying the vibe and encouraged her followers to visit her website. She also credited the photographer who was responsible for capturing the bootylicious shot.

The video gained thousands of views and likes within minutes of hitting the image-sharing platform. Some of Sonders' admirers quickly flocked to the comments section to make sure she knew how much they appreciated her upload as well.

"Of all god creations. Thank you, Jesus, have mercy on my soul," wrote one Instagram user, who capped off their compliment with a selection of varied emojis to convey their love for the golfer.

"Why even wear a thong," wrote a second Instagrammer, noting how revealing Sonders' underwear was.

"Every dude that watches this will zoom. Tell me I'm wrong," stated a third Instagram follower.

Similar sentiments were prominent throughout the replies section, proving that the former Fox host made a good call uploading it to the platform.

Sonders has stunned her admirers with a variety of luscious snaps this week. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she took to the aforementioned image-sharing site and dropped a snap of her sporting a blue lingerie set. In the photo, she exposed her derriere once again and sprayed down the room with a hose.

The brunette bombshell also gave her fans a glimpse into her "leg day" routine in another upload. She wore very little at the time too, going topless and flaunting her booty in sultry underwear.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.