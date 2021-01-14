Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 14, 2021
Izabel Goulart Showcases Her Fit Physique In Skimpy Swimsuit While Doing A Cartwheel On The Beach
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Victoria's Secret model Izabel Goulart appears to be a fan of bathing suits. On Tuesday, she lit up her Instagram page with a video that saw her striking several sexy poses and doing a cartwheel on the beach in an incredibly revealing swimsuit.

Izabel's swimsuit had a pink top and bright green bottom, and while it was a one piece, it showed as much skin as any bikini. The front of the number had a low-cut neckline and was connected to the bottom with a ring detail in the middle of her abdomen. The number had high-cut legs and a thong back.

The beauty wore her long tresses down in waves, and she sported a pair of sunglasses.

For accessories, she went with a pair of dangle earrings and layered necklaces.

She also wore a white polish on her nails.

The model was on a beach for the video, which began by showing her from a side view while she leaned back on her forearms and arched her back. While sitting up, she flaunted her flat abs and long, lean legs. Other clips showed the beauty standing over the camera, giving her online audience a good look at her chest and abs. In one portion, she held the camera by her side, showing her torso while she walked along the shore.

In another part of the clip, the photographer captured Izabel from behind as she walked on the beach, flaunting her pert booty. She turned and looked over her shoulder and flashed a smile before she began to jog and do a cartwheel.

Other clips captured palm trees blowing in the wind, a low-flying plane and Izabel drawing a heart on the sand with her toes.

In the caption, Izabel left a witty remark.

Dozens of her followers left plenty of compliments.

"Captivating... It's not just about your curves and smoking-hot body, there's something about the entire package, the entirety of you femininity which totally captures my imagination," one Instagram user commented.

"Such a beautiful lady," wrote a second fan with a pink heart emoji.

"Wonderful," a third admirer chimed in.

"Beautiful!!!" added a fourth follower with red heart and kiss emoji.

Earlier in January, Izabel treated her admirers to another clip that saw her wearing a skimpy black bikini and a straw hat. She was indoors for the video, which she caught in a mirror. She walked toward the mirror, zooming in on her fit physique while turning around and giving her fans a good look at her pert derrière in the thong.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.