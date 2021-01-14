Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Round Rump In Cheetah-Print Thong Bikini: 'Cheeky Shenanigans'

Nicole Scherzinger is showing off her insane figure in another revealing Instagram post. The "Don't Cha" singer has been enjoying a tropical getaway in Turks and Caicos with boyfriend Thom Evans, and the duo has been proudly rocking their incredible bodies for Nicole's 4.7 million followers.

In her latest post, the Pussycat Dolls leader rocked a cheetah-print thong bikini that showed off her toned body and bronzed skin. Nicole's top was a traditional bra-style with two straps that connected behind her back. She flashed a conservative amount of cleavage which was highlighted when she lifted her hands high above her hands as she played with her hair.

The cheetah-print bottoms were much more revealing, as her round rump was on full display in the thong. Nicole posed with her booty facing the camera, revealing some sandy patches which were stuck to her behind. The Masked Singer panelist stood with one leg bent at the knee, which emphasized her behind even more, for what Nicole described as "cheeky shenanigans." The bottoms had long strings that tied high on her waist, pulling the fabric up her booty.

Despite Thom also having an incredible figure, he played second fiddle to Nicole, who stole the show in the scanty swimsuit. She got playful with the camera as she stuck out her tongue and flashed her muscles in some of the pictures.

The hot new post brought in over 40,000 likes in under an hour, as hundreds of comments piled up below the photo. The comments section was filled with sweet compliments for the singer, as fans fawned over her killer bod and hot boyfriend.

"STOP THESE ARE SO CUTE OMG," one fan wrote.

"LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY FAVORITE COUPLE," a second added.

"Hands down best looking couple ever," a third fan commented.

"You both really are meant for each other.. sending you both all the love and happiness and positive vibes," a fourth fan of the couple wrote.

The comments section was also full of fire emoji, while followers also noted that Thom was a very lucky man. The two posed for photos together earlier this week where they made funny faces on the beach.

This is the second sexy upload from Nicole in less than 24 hours, as the "Buttons" songstress also flaunted her figure in a January 13 share. Yesterday's photos showcased the 42-year-old as she sprawled out in a purple thong bikini while laying down in wet sand. She flashed her booty to her followers while flaunting her toned torso and strong muscles.