January 14, 2021
'DWTS' Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Says Being Partnered With 'GMA' Star Ginger Zee Was His Favorite Time On The Show
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Dancing with the Stars professional Val Chmerkovskiy posted a touching Instagram share in honor of Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee's 40th birthday. In a lengthy caption, he wrote that working with her on the ABC competition series was one of his favorite times on the show.

In a post seen here, Val wrote a lengthy caption in which he honored his friend of almost five years. The two competed during Season 22 of DWTS and came in third, behind winner Nyle DiMarco and Paige Van Zant. Nyle was the first deaf celebrity to compete on the show.

Val noted that there were millions of things he wanted to mention to honor Ginger. Some involved gratitude, while others included growth.

The dance pro also noted that he had some amazing times being partnered with brilliant, talented, wonderful people, and winning with others. However, he revealed that it was the combination of where he was in his life and where she was in hers that cemented their friendship.

Val Chmerkovskiy attends the Monster Energy $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 08, 2019. Ginger Zee attends Apple TV+'s
Getty Images | Allen Berezovsky/Astrid Stawiarz

Val wrote that timing was everything and he was lucky enough to get "this 2 months out of pregnancy milk pumpin' hot a** meteorologist" who took nothing seriously except being a friend and doing her job. He shared his happiness that they were able to do most of their rehearsing in New York in the spring, as he grew up in Brooklyn. Good Morning America is taped in the heart of Times Square.

He revealed that he turned 30 during their working relationship and they celebrated with family and friends at a restaurant in Brooklyn's famous Coney Island, where he blacked out, she made friends, and they became family. Val wrote that he tried to teach her soul and she taught him humility.

Val claimed that he loved her more than her first child loved crying on live television. He called his pal an "absolute stunner of a human" and every ounce of effort, pain, and hardship that season was wrapped in love and mutual respect for each other.

This was accompanied by a video montage of the two as they worked together on DWTS.

Ginger was the first to comment on this post, stunned by Val's heartfelt expression in honor of her milestone birthday.

"Wow. The compliments don't come easily from this one people so this means A LOT. You are right...timing is everything and there could never have been a better time or place in my life to begin a lifelong friendship/family with you Val. I'll never stop working on the soul, and hey, maybe I'll even get some swagger now that I'm 40," she responded.

