January 14, 2021
NBA Rumors: Heat Could Get Kyrie Irving For Three Players & Two First-Rounders In Hypothetical Trade
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

Although the Brooklyn Nets just added yet another proven superstar by acquiring James Harden from the Houston Rockets, concerns remain regarding the status of Kyrie Irving, who has missed the team's last five games due to unspecified personal reasons. Given the possibility that the organization might not be too happy with the former All-NBA point guard because of his continued absence, a recent report from NBA Analysis Network suggested that the Nets could send him to the Miami Heat in a hypothetical blockbuster deal -- one that could help the latter club return to the Finals later this year.

As explained by the outlet on Wednesday, the Heat could be a team to watch in the lead-up to the March 25 trade deadline, especially since their biggest rumored target — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo — signed a long-term contract extension. Irving, as further noted, could be one of the "surprise" players that Miami could acquire, thus giving the organization another "big three" as he teams up with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

According to NBA Analysis Network, the Heat's best offer for Irving could theoretically include wingmen Tyler Herro and Andre Iguodala, rookie big man Precious Achiuwa, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-rounder. The proposed transaction would also allow the club to acquire backup center Nicolas Claxton from the Nets.

Should the deal become a reality, the publication speculated that it would likely be "worth it" for the Heat, even if they end up giving up three key rotation players and two future draft selections in exchange for Irving.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets look on during a game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Getty Images | Sarah Stier

Despite being labeled by the site as a "headache," Irving was also referred to as a potentially interesting target -- and one who could immediately contribute if he makes the move to Miami. According to Basketball-Reference, he is currently averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.6 steals in seven games, with shooting percentages of 50.4 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from beyond the arc. He did, however, miss much of the 2019-20 campaign due to injuries.

As for the Nets, Herro was described as the headlining player in the suggested swap, given his offensive contributions in his two years in Miami. Iguodala and Achiuwa could also turn out to be valuable acquisitions, with the former having previously won Finals MVP honors in 2015 and the latter currently seeing quality minutes off the bench. Additionally, NBA Analysis Network pointed out that the trade could also benefit Brooklyn by allowing them to rebuild their stash of draft picks after giving up several of them in the Harden deal.

