January 14, 2021
Jennifer Lopez, 51, Defies Age & Shows Off Fit Physique In Semi-Sheer Figure-Hugging Bodysuit For 'ELLE'
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Jennifer Lopez updated fans with a series of new snapshots of herself on Instagram. The mom-of-two has recently graced the front of ELLE magazine and has done a beautiful eye-catching shoot for their latest issue. Lopez used the social media platform to show off the glamorous photos.

In the first shot, the "If You Had My Love" hitmaker stunned in a light turquoise bodysuit with a small turtleneck for the cover. The item of clothing was semi-sheer, had long sleeves, and featured a small cut-out pattern. The entertainer showed off her fit physique and long legs. She teamed the look with matching gloves and accessorized herself with thick hoop earrings. Lopez scraped back her brunette hair off her face.

The Maid in Manhattan actress was captured close-up while sitting down on a wooden chair. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression, boasting her natural beauty. Lopez appeared to be leaning forward slightly while resting one hand on the left arm of the chair.

In the next slide, she was snapped from head-to-toe on the seat. Lopez crossed her legs and showed off her see-through strappy heels that displayed her pedicured toes.

In the third image, she stretched her legs forward and raised both her hands to the back of her head. Lopez closed her eyes and had been caught side-on, which showcased her sharp jawline and profile.

In the fourth frame, the MTV Vanguard Award winner wowed in a plunge white dress that fell to the floor. The gown covered any footwear she may have been wearing and had long puffy sleeves. Lopez styled her wavy locks down with a middle part and looked very glam.

The singer was captured outdoors in front of a hill backdrop. She placed both her hands on the wooden fence behind her and appeared fixated on something to her left.

In the seventh pic, Lopez opted for an unbuttoned white shirt that was tucked into her black-and-gold high-waisted shorts. She pulled her hair back into a ponytail and wore dangling earrings, putting on a fierce display.

In the final frame, Lopez attached another cover shot for the publication, which saw her wearing a cut-out red jumper with a turtleneck.

In the tags, the 51-year-old credited her makeup brand, JLO Beauty.

In the span of one hour, the post racked up more than 650,000 likes and over 5,200 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her whopping 138.3 million followers.

"Wow this cover is everything," one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

"You are so gorgeous!!" another person shared.

"The most beautiful woman," remarked a third fan.

