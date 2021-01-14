Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 14, 2021
Anne Hathaway Nearly Spills Out Of Low-Cut Metallic Dress With Thigh-High Slit
nsfw
Caitlin Albers

Anne Hathaway is showing off her impressive figure in a series of Instagram snaps. The Ocean's 8 actress is busy promoting her new project for HBO Max on her timeline and is revving up her 19.4 million followers with sultry photos. On January 13, Anne shared three separate fashion-themed posts in which she rocked metallic gowns that looked like they belonged on the red carpet.

The most revealing post of the three was the last that Anne shared, as she reclined by a pool while sporting a silver metallic dress which exposed an ample amount of cleavage. The gown had a dangerously low neckline which the Locked Down star almost spilled out of. Her outfit was strapless but had off-the-shoulder cuffs which rested just above her elbows. The ensemble also featured a thigh-high slit which was quite revealing, as it showed her shapely legs almost in their entirety.

The 38-year-old paired the sizzling look with simple silver strappy high-heeled sandals. She was also wearing dangling earrings and rings which matched her dress perfectly and added the right amount of bling. The shimmer of the gown reflected some of the greenery around her, as Anne was surrounded by a large leafy wall of foliage.

The actress also flashed some cleavage in another of her January 13 posts -- one in which she sported a rose gold shimmery gown. The ensemble had a cutout at the center of her chest, which gave her followers a peek at her assets, which she showed off proudly. In the post, which can be seen here, Anne looked confident as she stared into the camera and posed with her hand on the side of her behind.

In the caption of the uploads, Anne tagged her stylist, photographer, hairstylist, makeup artist, and nail technician. She promoted Locked Down for HBO Max, which she stars in with Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The three posts brought in over 4 million likes combined, as well as thousands of comments. Fans, as well as celebrity friends, filled the comments section with compliments for the Princess Diaries alum, specifically focusing on her incredible wardrobe in the shoot.

"This is so beautiful it makes me want to cry," one user wrote.

"I love you, Annie! You're my Queen!" a second devotee added.

"The perfect body, the perfect face! Love uuuuuu," a third fan commented.

"Are you serious? You're killing me," a fourth follower noted.

Co-star Mindy Kaling, Camila Alves McConaughey, and Didi Wagner all complimented their pal as well.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.