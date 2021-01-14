Anne Hathaway Nearly Spills Out Of Low-Cut Metallic Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Anne Hathaway is showing off her impressive figure in a series of Instagram snaps. The Ocean's 8 actress is busy promoting her new project for HBO Max on her timeline and is revving up her 19.4 million followers with sultry photos. On January 13, Anne shared three separate fashion-themed posts in which she rocked metallic gowns that looked like they belonged on the red carpet.

The most revealing post of the three was the last that Anne shared, as she reclined by a pool while sporting a silver metallic dress which exposed an ample amount of cleavage. The gown had a dangerously low neckline which the Locked Down star almost spilled out of. Her outfit was strapless but had off-the-shoulder cuffs which rested just above her elbows. The ensemble also featured a thigh-high slit which was quite revealing, as it showed her shapely legs almost in their entirety.

The 38-year-old paired the sizzling look with simple silver strappy high-heeled sandals. She was also wearing dangling earrings and rings which matched her dress perfectly and added the right amount of bling. The shimmer of the gown reflected some of the greenery around her, as Anne was surrounded by a large leafy wall of foliage.

The actress also flashed some cleavage in another of her January 13 posts -- one in which she sported a rose gold shimmery gown. The ensemble had a cutout at the center of her chest, which gave her followers a peek at her assets, which she showed off proudly. In the post, which can be seen here , Anne looked confident as she stared into the camera and posed with her hand on the side of her behind.

In the caption of the uploads, Anne tagged her stylist, photographer, hairstylist, makeup artist, and nail technician. She promoted Locked Down for HBO Max, which she stars in with Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The three posts brought in over 4 million likes combined, as well as thousands of comments. Fans, as well as celebrity friends, filled the comments section with compliments for the Princess Diaries alum, specifically focusing on her incredible wardrobe in the shoot.

"This is so beautiful it makes me want to cry," one user wrote.

"I love you, Annie! You're my Queen!" a second devotee added.

"The perfect body, the perfect face! Love uuuuuu," a third fan commented.

"Are you serious? You're killing me," a fourth follower noted.

Co-star Mindy Kaling, Camila Alves McConaughey, and Didi Wagner all complimented their pal as well.