Jon Gosselin Said He Was Hospitalized With COVID-19 In Emotional 'Dr. Oz Show' Appearance

Jon Gosselin has revealed he was hospitalized with COVID-19 in an emotional appearance on The Dr. Oz Show. The episode, which airs today, will feature the former reality television star sharing his story about battling the virus and giving fans a current health update.

A clip from his appearance was uploaded to the show's Facebook page as seen below.

Jon, who shares eight children with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin, is currently on the mend and continues to recover at home. He is a father to Aaden, Leah, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, and Joel (all age 16), and twins Madelyn and Cara. Jon and Kate split in 2009.

He shared in the clip that he was very ill when he entered the hospital. He had a high fever of 104.8 and said that he waited in a wheelchair in a "packed" emergency room. Jon said he was placed on a gurney in the hallway until they could find him a temporary room. Once he was evaluated and had his blood drawn, he was given antibiotics, steroids, and an antibody transfusion for COVID-19.

Jon added that the whole experience happened really fast and called it "surreal."

https://www.facebook.com/droz/videos/jon-gosselin-on-being-hospitalized-with-covid-19/3601690516578447/

People Magazine reported on the episode and noted that Jon revealed he was close to being put on a ventilator for the virus.

He shared in the interview that the most interesting part about the experience was that he didn't feel sick, nor did he feel pain. However, he said that when he went to move or do anything and he felt weak enough to pass out, that was very scary.

"You go from perfectly healthy one week to you can't do anything the next week," he told Dr. Oz.

"It was so weird. It's still weird now," Jon explained.

Us Weekly reported that during the interview, Jon also spoke of his children. He said that this current health battle has led him to think more about their future as a family. The former TLC star addressed his children and shared his hopes that one day, he could be a part of their lives. He said he was glad that he got a second chance and wanted to get better to get back to his family. Jon said he missed them and that he had developed a thick skin in order to help Hannah and Collin.

Jon currently has custody of son Collin and daughter Hannah, who live with him and his longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad.