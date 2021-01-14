Miley Cyrus Sticks Out Her Tongue And Spreads Her Legs In Thigh-High Boots To Celebrate Major Milestone

Miley Cyrus showed off her risqué side on Instagram this week as she celebrated a major milestone with her latest album, Plastic Hearts. The 28-year-old actress and singer adopted her signature tongue-out pose as she spread her legs while on the trunk of a car.

The January 12 upload, which can be seen here, showed the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker as she balanced on a silver vehicle and stretched her right leg up at a 90-degree angle while wearing black studded thigh-high stiletto boots. They highlighted her toned thighs in dark, sheer stockings, which she sported with a pink off-the-shoulder romper featuring a ruffled detail over the chest.

Miley let her sassy side out, wearing bright red lipstick and a shaggy light blond haircut, covering her eyes with dark shades even though it was nighttime. The former Hannah Montana star posed outdoors and strategically angled herself so that a tall neon sign could be seen through her open legs.

"Circus liquor," it read, on a drum that appeared to be held by a clown.

Miley accessorized with a black choker around her neck and black gloves on both hands. She revealed just a hint of one of the tattoos on her right arm.

Miley tagged multimedia artist Alana O'Herlihy on the snap and revealed in the caption that she was celebrating five weeks at the top spot on the rock charts.

Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez

The former The Voice coach wrote about the ongoing pandemic as she thanked those who have listened to her November release and also shared her excitement to be with her fans again.

The comments section was full of sweet messages.

"You are the most gorgggggg everrrr," one person wrote with six heart emoji.

"I love you queen, u deserve & we're so proud, we missed you so much," another fan commented.

"Yass queen," a third user wrote with two fire emoji.

"I LOVE U SM THANK U FOR EVERYTHİNG," a fourth comment read in all caps.

Miley's update proved very popular and received more than 803,000 likes and 5,400-plus comments.

The newest upload came after fans saw the star say goodbye to 2020 when she performed on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest last month.

Miley rocked an American flag-inspired outfit to sing one of her biggest hits, her 2009 single "Party in the U.S.A.," and also delivered a mash-up of her recent hit "Midnight Sky" and the Stevie Nicks 1981 track "Edge of Seventeen."