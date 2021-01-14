Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 14, 2021
Majority Of Republicans Support Donald Trump's Recent Behavior & Think He Should Run Again In 2024, Poll Shows
Donald Trump
Damir Mujezinovic

Both Republicans and Democrats have condemned President Donald Trump's rhetoric in the days leading up to the U.S. Congress' certification of Electoral College votes in the 2020 presidential election, but conservative voters do not seem to be bothered by it.

In a new Axios-Ipsos poll released Thursday, a majority of Republican voters said that they support Trump's behavior in recent days and that he should run again in 2024.

Sixty-four percent of surveyed Republicans said that they approve of the president's behavior, while more than half of them said that he should be the GOP's presidential candidate in four years. Only 17 percent expressed support for removing him from office.

Furthermore, the poll found that 36 percent of Republican voters consider themselves Trump Republicans, as opposed to traditional conservatives, which seems to demonstrate that the commander-in-chief still has a firm grip on the party's base.

"Anyone who thinks Trump is a politically dead man walking appears pointedly dead wrong," Axios wrote, noting that Trump has raised more than $150 million for his super PAC since the election.

"He lied about the election being fixed. He incited an attack that left five dead at the U.S Capitol. He got impeached. Twice. But polling indicates Republicans still have his back -- and views -- by vast majorities."
Most Republicans in the U.S. Congress have strongly backed the president, despite the attacks on Capitol. Two thirds of House Republicans voted to decertify the results of the presidential race, while all but 10 of them voted against impeachment.

President Donald Trump attends a rally in support in Valdosta, Georgia.
Getty Images | Spencer Platt

Both House and Senate Republicans told the publication that they expect Trump to maintain a presence in GOP politics and play a key role in the party's 2022 and 2024 races, even if the upper chamber votes to convict him.

According to Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, House Republicans are "paralyzed with fear" of retribution which is why they have been so reluctant to stand up to Trump.

"I had a lot of conversations with my Republican colleagues last night. A couple of them actually broke down in tears talking to me, and saying that they are afraid for their lives if they vote for this impeachment," Crow told MSNBC on Wednesday.

Other recent polling also suggests that Trump remains exceptionally popular with conservative-leaning Americans. In a Quinnipiac University survey released earlier this week, the vast majority of Republicans said that Trump and his allies were, in fact, protecting democracy by disputing and challenging the results of the 2020 race. Seven out of 10 of them said that Democrat Joe Biden won thanks to widespread voter fraud.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.