January 14, 2021
Gwen Stefani Rocks A Glittery Crop Top & Flaunts Abs In 'Today Show' Appearance
instagram
Kathryn Cook

Gwen Stefani showed off her killer abs and keen fashion sense in the most recent update that was shared on her popular Instagram page. The image was posted to her feed on January 14, and it's been earning her a ton of attention from fans.

The sizzling shot captured Stefani posing in the center of the frame. In the caption of the upload, she noted that she was on the set of The Today Show, where she was performing her song "Let Me Reintroduce Myself." Stefani stood in front of a drum set, and the background was a bright purple shade. She crossed one leg in front of the other, placing her hand on her hip for the pose. Stefani tilted her head to the side and sported a smile.

Stefani showed off her amazing figure in a fashionable set. On her upper half, the songstress wore a glittery green crop top which had the word "WHATEVER" written in bold yellow letters. It had a scooped neckline and a snug fit. The hot look allowed Stefani to display her toned abs, which were partially covered by a black fishnet material. She added a trendy white jacket with a funky pattern that included different colors.

Stefani teamed the look with a pair of pants which matched the same color and style as her jacket. The garment was worn low on her hips, and she added a gold belt. The pants were baggy on her legs, and she wore them tucked into a pair of shimmery pink high heel boots. She added several accessories to her performance-ready look, including a few gold layered necklaces.

Stefani pulled her long, blond locks back in a high and flirty ponytail to complete her outfit. Half of her ponytail was dyed black, giving her look a rocker-chic vibe. As of this writing, the post has already amassed more than 25,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Many of her supporters expressed their excitement over the appearance while a few more raved over Stefani's bombshell body.

"Oh my god this lewk!! Kawaii vibezzzz," one follower commented, adding a few red hearts.

"U LOOK SO GORGEOUS STOP," a second social media user chimed in.

"I need this outfit! You look stunning," another fan gushed with a few flames.

"So pretty. I love your smile! I know it's not real, but you should try black or dark hair sometime!" one more person suggested.

