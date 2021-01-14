Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 14, 2021
Kindly Myers Brings The Heat In An Itty-Bitty Red Bikini On Instagram: 'Bahama Mama'
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Kindly Myers brought some serious heat to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 14 with a steamy new snap that has proven hard to ignore. The Playboy model reaffirmed her "professional smokeshow" status as she showcased her chiseled physique and ample assets in a fiery red bikini that perfectly suited her killer curves.

The blond bombshell looked hotter than ever as she worked the camera in the bold-colored swimsuit that accentuated her gorgeous glow. The scanty two-piece included an itty-bitty halter-style top with thin straps that looped around her neck, leaving her toned arms and shoulders bare for her audience to admire.

It had a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of her colossal cleavage, as well as tiny triangle cups that teased a peek of underboob. An ornate logo for The Heavyweight Factory -- a Florida-based boxing club that the photograph was for -- was printed in black ink on one of the cups, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

Kindly's bikini bottoms were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, and exposed a glimpse of her curvy hips and shapely thighs thanks to its high-cut design. It has a curved waistband that sat low on her hips and tied in dainty bows on either side of her waist. As a result, fans were treated to a full look at the model's flat tummy and sculpted abs, much to their delight.

The image was snapped at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar hotel in the Bahamas, while led Kindly to dub herself a "Bahama mama" in the caption. She stood in front of a gorgeous body of water and tugged at the strap of her bikini bottoms while gazing at the lens with an alluring stare.

One hour proved to be more than enough time for fans to show Kindly some love for the saucy new addition to her feed. It has amassed nearly 10,000 likes and dozens of comments in that short period of time.

"Absolutely gorgeous as usual," one person wrote.

"Truly flawless perfection," praised another fan.

"Wow, that is one beautiful lady! Red is your color baby!" a third follower gushed.

"Looking hot and sexy," added a fourth admirer.

Those hoping to get another look at Kindly's phenomenal figure did not have to scroll far down her feed. Just yesterday, the model steamed up her page with a booty-baring shot that saw her rocking skimpy black lingerie while peering out her window. That post fared extremely well, earning over 20,000 likes and 432 comments to date.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.