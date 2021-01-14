Ariana James Flaunts Bodacious Booty In Thong While Posing In The Snow

Instagram hottie Ariana James does not seem to mind showing off her fabulous figure on social media, and her latest Instagram update was no different. She uploaded a set of sizzling pictures which captured her flaunting her bodacious booty in a thong bikini as she stood outside in the snow.

Ariana's swimsuit included various shades of blue, and not much of the front could be seen because of the way she posed. That being said, the number was tiny both on top and bottom, flashing plenty of skin.

The popular influencer wore a black knit cap with bear ears on the top, and she also sported a pair of cream-colored ankle boots with a fuzzy lining.

According to the geotag, Ariana was at Yellowstone National Park when the photos were taken. She stood on one side of a road which was covered in snow, with snowy mountain peaks visible in the distance. The update consisted of two snaps which were similar in that they captured her from behind.

In the first pic, Ariana faced the mountain range, standing in a relaxed way as she looked off to one side. Her shapely legs were straight and she held her hands in front of her body. The wind blew the ends of her raven-hued locks around her waist, drawing the eye to her lower back.

Ariana flexed her legs in the second snap, standing with one knee bent and a slight arch in her back. The pose accentuated her bodacious booty and solid pins. With her shapely arms held back, she also flashed a bit of sideboob.

Ariana wrote a caption in Spanish. A translation provided by Google Translate revealed that she asked her fans if they preferred the photo with the relaxed pose or the flexed one.

Most of the replies were also written in Spanish, but judging from the amount of heart-eye smiley face emoji in the comments section, her online audience enjoyed the view.

A few of Ariana's English-speaking followers chimed in with their thoughts.

"So Gorgeous and Stunning," gushed one Instagram user.

"Very nice glutes," noted a second admirer, adding several emoji that included a kissing face.

"Obsessed with you," a third comment read.

Earlier this month, Ariana shared a snap of her flaunting her hot buns in a yellow swimsuit with high-cut legs and a low-cut back. The photo caught her from behind at a slight angle while she held her hands in the air and turned to look at the camera.