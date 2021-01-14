Alexa Collins Rocks A Mini Dress While Enjoying A Glass Of Vodka

Alexa Collins added some serious heat to her feed in her January 14 update. The Thursday morning Instagram share included two new images that saw her in the same sexy outfit.

The first image in the series captured Madi posing in the center of the frame. She appeared to be in a kitchen, with a few white appliances and some shelving at her back. Alexa stood in the center of the frame, popping her hip to the side and gazing into the camera with an alluring stare. She held a glass of vodka in one hand and the bottle in the opposite. The second image in the series saw the model standing in the same spot, but her pose was slightly altered and she wore a big smile on her face.

Alexa showed off her amazing figure in a tiny white dress that did her nothing but favors. Its bright fabric popped against Alexa's bronze skin. The garment appeared to have two layers, including a semi-sheer layer on top that exposed her skin underneath. It had thin spaghetti straps that were tight over her shoulders, and her muscular arms were bare. The neckline plunged low into her chest, showing off her ample bust.

The middle of the garment proceeded to fit tightly on Alexa's midsection, highlighting her tiny waist and frame. Its side had a ruched fabric with a pair of strings that were worn high on her thighs, while the daringly short length of the dress showed off her killer legs. Alexa kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a small silver ring on each finger.

Alexa styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the update, she plugged Blue Ice Vodka, noting that she always prefers a Blue Ice and soda. Fans have been loving the most recent addition to Alexa's feed, and it's earned her more than 3,000 likes and 80-plus comments. Some social media users commented on her amazing figure, while a few more asked questions about the product that she was promoting.

"Angel on earth. You look stunning," one follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to the end of her comment.

"Your are so beautiful," a second Instagrammer wrote.

"Yes, i bought some after your last recommendation. Very tasty. Tastes great with V8 Strawberry Banana Lite," another fan added.

"I like you're dress. Have a nice day," a fourth Instagram user commented.