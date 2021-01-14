Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 14, 2021
Alexa Collins Rocks A Mini Dress While Enjoying A Glass Of Vodka
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Alexa Collins added some serious heat to her feed in her January 14 update. The Thursday morning Instagram share included two new images that saw her in the same sexy outfit.

The first image in the series captured Madi posing in the center of the frame. She appeared to be in a kitchen, with a few white appliances and some shelving at her back. Alexa stood in the center of the frame, popping her hip to the side and gazing into the camera with an alluring stare. She held a glass of vodka in one hand and the bottle in the opposite. The second image in the series saw the model standing in the same spot, but her pose was slightly altered and she wore a big smile on her face.

Alexa showed off her amazing figure in a tiny white dress that did her nothing but favors. Its bright fabric popped against Alexa's bronze skin. The garment appeared to have two layers, including a semi-sheer layer on top that exposed her skin underneath. It had thin spaghetti straps that were tight over her shoulders, and her muscular arms were bare. The neckline plunged low into her chest, showing off her ample bust.

The middle of the garment proceeded to fit tightly on Alexa's midsection, highlighting her tiny waist and frame. Its side had a ruched fabric with a pair of strings that were worn high on her thighs, while the daringly short length of the dress showed off her killer legs. Alexa kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a small silver ring on each finger.

Alexa styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the update, she plugged Blue Ice Vodka, noting that she always prefers a Blue Ice and soda. Fans have been loving the most recent addition to Alexa's feed, and it's earned her more than 3,000 likes and 80-plus comments. Some social media users commented on her amazing figure, while a few more asked questions about the product that she was promoting.

"Angel on earth. You look stunning," one follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to the end of her comment.

"Your are so beautiful," a second Instagrammer wrote.

"Yes, i bought some after your last recommendation. Very tasty. Tastes great with V8 Strawberry Banana Lite," another fan added.

"I like you're dress. Have a nice day," a fourth Instagram user commented.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.