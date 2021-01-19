Trending Stories
January 19, 2021
Nata Lee Works Her Lower Body In Leggings That Cling To Her Butt Like A Second Skin
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Nata Lee showed off her derrière in a new video filmed during one of her intense sweat sessions in the gym.

The 21-year-old Russian model often stuns her devoted Instagram followers by demonstrating her athletic prowess, and her fitness-themed posts are proof that she works hard to maintain her fantastic physique. Her latest share saw her performing a lower body exercise that worked her glutes, hamstrings, and core. It required strength, balance, and control.

For her workout, Nata made sure to show off her body to its best advantage in an outfit that fit her like a glove. She wore a black sports bra with a wide back panel that featured hook and eye closures. The supportive top had thin adjustable shoulder straps and was accented with small cutouts on the side. Due to the single camera angle shown, no front view of the garment was provided.

Nata's bottoms were a pair of light gray workout leggings that were so tight that they almost looked painted on. The pants perfectly showcased her pert posterior and powerful thighs. On her hands, she wore a pair of black weightlifting gloves. She finished her ensemble with white sneakers that boasted reflective silver stripes on the sides. Her blond hair was pulled up in a folded-over ponytail.

She was shown expertly executing a straight leg cable kickback. She stood in front of a cable machine inside a spacious gym. The cable was connected to a strap around her left ankle. Nata leaned forward to grasp the bars on the sides of the piece of equipment. She lifted her foot up and kicked her leg back. She barely bent her knee as she moved her foot in a smooth arc that ended when it was even with her backside. She then slowly brought her foot back to the starting position. She performed a few reps of the exercise.

Nata's geotag identified her location as Dubai. She has shared a few photos and videos from her trip to the city, and this wasn't the first time that she showed her fans that she didn't take a break from working out while on vacation. As covered by The Inquisitr, she was pictured performing bicep curls with a set of wooden dumbbells in one set of images that she shared.

Nata's dedication to fitness was rewarded with many compliments from her Instagram audience.

"Even from behind she is gorgeous," wrote one fan in the comments section.

"Best curves on the planet," another added.

"Fantastic alien body, outstanding beyond imagination," read a third message.

