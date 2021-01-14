Chanel West Coast Gets 'Cozy' In A Furry Bra While Lounging In Her Bedroom

Television personality and rapper Chanel West Coast tantalized her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling duo of selfies captured while she was lounging in her bedroom. Plenty of details of her space were visible in the shot, including a statement wall behind her bed covered in an eye-catching wallpaper with a pink neon sign that had "it was all a dream" written in script.

Her bed was covered in white linens with a subtle pattern, and she perched on a furry white bench, phone in her hand.

Chanel showcased her toned figure in a matching set that made a major style statement. On top, she wore what was essentially a string bikini top crafted from a pink furry material. The garment had triangular cups that placed a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display, and super thin straps extended over her shoulders and across her chest, connecting the cups. Plenty of her toned stomach and slender arms were visible in the look as well.

She paired the skimpy top with some cozy-looking sweatpants crafted from the same fabric. The bottoms had an elastic waistband that settled above her belly button, some material bunching up near her lap, and elastic cuffs that were tucked slightly into her footwear. The pants had a loose-fitting silhouette, draping over her sculpted stems rather than clinging too tightly.

She finished off the set with what appeared to be some type of jacket, although she had the garment pushed down on her arms so that only a portion of the sleeves were actually on her body. She also added several accessories, including a collection of golden necklaces in varying lengths that draped over her chest, with the longest coming down between her cleavage.

Despite being indoors, she had on a pair of colorful sneakers. Her long brunette locks were styled in a middle part, the silky strands tumbling down her chest and back in soft curls that reached all the way to her waist.

In both shots, she kept her gaze focused on her cell phone screen as she captured the selfies. She paired the shots with a simple caption and her followers couldn't get enough, giving the post over 57,100 likes as well as 801 comments in just 12 hours.

"Yummy! Just finished binge watching you on Ridiculousness. You are the only reason I watch," one fan wrote, referencing a show that Chanel is part of.

"Gorgeous," another chimed in.

"Love the color on you it really pops!!" a third fan remarked.

"Breathtakingly beautiful!!!!" yet another commented, including two heart eyes emoji and two flame emoji in the compliment.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel gave her followers a glimpse into her personality and her fitness routine by sharing a short video clip filmed in her home gym. She flaunted her fit physique in a workout set and twerked for the camera.