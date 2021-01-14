Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 14, 2021
Chanel West Coast Gets 'Cozy' In A Furry Bra While Lounging In Her Bedroom
nsfw
Ava Bennet

Television personality and rapper Chanel West Coast tantalized her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling duo of selfies captured while she was lounging in her bedroom. Plenty of details of her space were visible in the shot, including a statement wall behind her bed covered in an eye-catching wallpaper with a pink neon sign that had "it was all a dream" written in script.

Her bed was covered in white linens with a subtle pattern, and she perched on a furry white bench, phone in her hand.

Chanel showcased her toned figure in a matching set that made a major style statement. On top, she wore what was essentially a string bikini top crafted from a pink furry material. The garment had triangular cups that placed a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display, and super thin straps extended over her shoulders and across her chest, connecting the cups. Plenty of her toned stomach and slender arms were visible in the look as well.

She paired the skimpy top with some cozy-looking sweatpants crafted from the same fabric. The bottoms had an elastic waistband that settled above her belly button, some material bunching up near her lap, and elastic cuffs that were tucked slightly into her footwear. The pants had a loose-fitting silhouette, draping over her sculpted stems rather than clinging too tightly.

She finished off the set with what appeared to be some type of jacket, although she had the garment pushed down on her arms so that only a portion of the sleeves were actually on her body. She also added several accessories, including a collection of golden necklaces in varying lengths that draped over her chest, with the longest coming down between her cleavage.

Despite being indoors, she had on a pair of colorful sneakers. Her long brunette locks were styled in a middle part, the silky strands tumbling down her chest and back in soft curls that reached all the way to her waist.

In both shots, she kept her gaze focused on her cell phone screen as she captured the selfies. She paired the shots with a simple caption and her followers couldn't get enough, giving the post over 57,100 likes as well as 801 comments in just 12 hours.

"Yummy! Just finished binge watching you on Ridiculousness. You are the only reason I watch," one fan wrote, referencing a show that Chanel is part of.

"Gorgeous," another chimed in.

"Love the color on you it really pops!!" a third fan remarked.

"Breathtakingly beautiful!!!!" yet another commented, including two heart eyes emoji and two flame emoji in the compliment.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel gave her followers a glimpse into her personality and her fitness routine by sharing a short video clip filmed in her home gym. She flaunted her fit physique in a workout set and twerked for the camera.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.