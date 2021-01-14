Betty White Has Plans To Celebrate Her 99th Birthday In This Unique Way

Betty White, who will celebrate her 99th birthday on January 17, has plans to celebrate her special day in this unique way.

The former Golden Girls star and legendary television personality spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that her first set of plans had been derailed.

"What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting 'The Pet Set' re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day," she noted.

The site reported that The Pet Set, which was released 50 years ago in 1971, was a syndicated series hosted by Betty's late husband, game show host Allen Ludden. It will be available to stream on February 23.

In The Pet Set, the lifelong animal activist hosted her celebrity pals -- including Carol Burnett, Mary Tyler Moore, Doris Day, James Stewart, Burt Reynolds, Shirley Jones, Michael Landon, Barbara Eden, James Brolin, Della Reese, Vincent Price, Rod Serling and many more -- alongside their furry friends.

In a press release, seen here, Betty shared that the series was one of her favorites and she was thrilled it was going to be available again after all these years for a new generation of viewers.

Getty Images | Bryan Bedder

The actress has been nominated 13 times for her storied career in the television industry and took home a golden statuette three times, winning back-to-back for her work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show as Sue Ann Nivens in 1975 and '76. She also scored a win in 1986 for her character Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls, where she starred alongside Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty.

Her most well-known roles could not have been more different. Sue Ann was a woman who portrayed herself as a sweet homemaker who doled out advice in a segment on the fictional news station WJM-TV, while in reality, she was a backbiting, competitive, man-obsessed character. Rose, in contrast, was innocent and good-natured.

People Magazine reported that the actress feels she has been blessed, particularly in her later years. Good health is of high importance to Betty and she said that "turning 99 is no different than turning 98."

She also shared a sage piece of advice with the publication regarding a happy life. It has been the basis of her long career in the industry and a source of great joy during some difficult periods as well.

"Don't take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others — not that I would — but you cannot lie to yourself," she said.