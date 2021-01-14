Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 14, 2021
Hailey Baldwin Gets Soaking Wet While Bottomless In Nothing But A Sparkly Bra
celebrities
Emily Hutchinson

Hailey Baldwin, also known by her married name of Hailey Bieber, ditched the bottoms for a high-fashion shot posted to Instagram this week. The star showed some skin in the January 12 upload, a glamorous photo from her new campaign for Versace, which saw her wear nothing but a sparkly bra top as she covered her modesty with a bag.

Hailey was soaking wet and posed in front of a plain gray background. Her drenched locks stuck to her tanned décolletage and shoulders from underneath a number of necklaces, including a bright pink solid choker.

The model rocked a bold, bedazzled bra with sparkly gold cups that plunged low at the chest. It featured thin chain straps and a thick piece of bright yellow material around her waist with a red and light blue frill that sat above her navel to highlight her flat tummy and impressive abs covered in water droplets.

Hailey flaunted her toned arms in the revealing look and tensed her muscular left arm while holding the purple accessory over her bottom half, exposing part of her left hip as she proved she was sans underwear.

Her blemish-free skin glowed and she gave the camera a sultry look with her lips pursed. She accessorized with several large rings and two beaded bracelets.

In the caption, the Drop The Mic host confirmed the snap was for Versace's Spring/Summer 2021 collection as she tagged the team who made it happen and thanked them for their hard work.

She gave shout outs to a number of people, including stylist Jacob K, makeup artist Lucia Pieroni, and hair stylist Paul Hanlon.

The photo got a lot of attention and attracted comments from the likes of Kylie Jenner and Victoria's Secret model Sara Sampaio.

"Omg," Kylie commented alongside a heart eye face.

"Wooow! Hot!!," Sara added.

"Omg so [fire emoji] I passed out and am commenting from the floor," a fan wrote with several prayer hand emoji.

"Omg this is everything," another wrote with three heart eye faces.

The snap was a big hit, bringing in more than 892,600 likes and over 100 comments.

The upload came shortly after the 24-year-old treated her 32.1 million followers to a sweet black-and-white snap of herself and husband Justin Bieber earlier this month. The star sweetly cuddled up to the Canadian singer as she lay on his bare chest. She rocked a black two-piece during what appeared to be a trip to the beach.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.