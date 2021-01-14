Nicole Kidman Goes Braless Under Tank Top While Tugging On Her Jeans

Actress Nicole Kidman might be well-known for more dramatic roles on the big screen, but her latest Instagram update saw her looking relaxed and happy while striking a flirty pose. The 53-year-old was photographed standing in a wheat field while going braless under a white tank top as she tugged on her jeans.

Nicole's tank fit her figure snugly, highlighting her bustline and trim midsection. Her jeans were faded and had a mid-rise waist. The celebrity also held a denim jacket in one hand.

The Award-winning actress wore her curly hair pulled back with a few tendrils framing her face.

For accessories, Nicole went with a thick black string tie wrapped around her neck and tied in the front. The ends hung down the center of her chest.

Nicole was in the middle of the image, standing in the tall grass, which reached her waist. A small wooden building with a cross on its steeple was in the distance. Thick trees also lined the area behind her. A large tree with orange leaves was on the other side of the frame, suggesting the picture might have been taken in autumn.

The lens captured Nicole tossing her head back while flashing a big smile. The bottom of the shirt was raised a bit to flash her tummy. She hooked her thumbs into the waistband of her jeans and flaunted her trim physique in a wide-legged stance. Her shapely arms and shoulders were also on display.

In the caption, she included a farm-related hashtag, along with a yellow heart and winking face emoji.

Hundreds of fans flocked to the comments section to pile on the compliments.

"[Y]ess this place is beautiful!!! And you look stunning," wrote one admirer, adding a red heart and heart-eye smiley face.

"Ageless, natural beauty. My favorite actress of all time," a second Instagram user chimed in.

"Good lord... I'd still take you for a walk in that tall grass," quipped a third follower.

"I love you and the photo beautiful!" added a fourth fan, including a smiley face emoji.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier in the year, Nicole looked stunning in a two-piece while she spent some time with husband Keith Urban at the beach, as they enjoyed their day in the sun. Nicole's swimsuit was blue and the top featured a ruffle, adding a bit of femininity to her beach-day look, while the bottoms had a high waist.