Isabella Buscemi Brings The Heat In Scanty Lace Lingerie While Lying In Bed

Isabella Buscemi took to Instagram on Thursday, January 14 to share a sizzling new update which highlighted her insanely fit physique. The brand new snap -- which you can view here -- showed the gorgeous Cuban-Italian model relaxing in a sexy lace lingerie set.

In the update, Isabella rocked blue lingerie. The bra boasted classic balconette cups made of semi-sheer material with intricate lace detailing. The slightly see-through cups revealed a glimpse of her buxom curves, while the plunging neckline allowed her to show off much of her décolletage. The underwire structure pushed her breasts up, enhancing her cleavage. Narrow satin straps went over her shoulders for support and secured the piece in place.

She sported a matching pair of panties. They featured high-cut legs, which highlighted the curves of her hips. The waistband clung to her midsection and accentuated her taut stomach. Like the bra, the panties were made of semi-sheer and lace fabric. Two o-rings adorned the piece.

Isabella was captured in her barely there ensemble inside a room. She posed on a bed and lay back across the mattress, stretching her toned arms high above her head, which rested on a plush white pillow.

She tilted her head to the side, looking into the camera, and offered a closed-lip smile. As her panties were pretty revealing, she pressed her thighs together so as not to expose too much.

Isabella sported minimal jewelry with her sexy ensemble, letting viewers focus solely on her intimates. She chose to wear a pair of dainty earrings and a nameplate necklace. As for her hair, she opted to style her highlighted locks in loose curls.

In the caption, Isabella borrowed some lyrics from the song "Nasty Girl" by Ludacris ft. Plies.

The latest upload proved to be a hit. After being published, it accrued more than 71,400 likes and 1,100-plus messages. A lot of her fans and several fellow models took to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Many of them praised her insanely toned body, while countless others expressed their admiration for her beauty. For those who couldn't seem to find the right words, various emoji got the point across.

"Dear God, it's me again. I just want to be Isa in my next reincarnation. Thank you," a follower commented.

"Blue looks so good on you. You are perfection. You have the most perfect face and body, in my opinion," wrote another fan.

"You light up my world. I am so proud to be your fan," a third social media admirer added.