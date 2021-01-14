Ana Paula Saenz Dances In Bright Red Swimwear In Steamy New Video

Ana Paula Saenz stunned her 1.3 million Instagram followers with one of her latest uploads to the popular photo-sharing app. On January 13, the Mexican model shared a racy video of herself wearing nothing but a skimpy bathing suit which showed some serious skin.

Ana rocked a skimpy bikini which treated her fans to a full look at her incredibly toned figure. The swimwear set included a bandeau-style top, with a deep neckline sitting low on her chest and displaying a generous amount of cleavage.

She rocked a pair of bottoms that were just as scanty. The thong had a simple design with a low-cut front sitting just below her navel, accentuating her flat tummy. It had high leg cuts which exposed her shapely thighs, and the bright-colored swimsuit complemented her flawless skin. Ana could be seen inside her apartment in Dubai, as the geotag noted. Avid supporters of the bombshell know that she has lived there since last year. Ever since then, her social media feed has been filled with her daily adventures in the city.

Ana made use of her phone's camera to film the short clip. She chose an area in her home near a window which provided ample lighting. She placed the mobile device on a flat surface in front of her as she struck several sultry poses. At first, the babe tugged at her bottoms and straps. She turned around to showcase her round posterior, swaying her hips from left to right.

As Ana danced, she leaned toward the screen while she playfully stuck her tongue out and bit her lower lip. She continued to dance and smile at the lens.

Ana left her brunette hair down with a center part and styled in sleek, straight strands. As for her accessories, she kept things simple and wore several gold bangles.

In the caption, Ana wrote something about her website and urged her fans to check it out.

Many of her supporters adored the latest share. As of this writing, the post has been watched over 159,000 times. It also gained more than 49,600 likes and upward of 750 comments. Hundreds of her followers took to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages, with most consisting of compliments and praise. Fans also raved over her killer curves. Several followers chimed in with various emoji.

"So hot and tempting!" a fan wrote.

"Red looks good on you!" commented another admirer.