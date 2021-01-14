Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 14, 2021
NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Acquire DeMar DeRozan For Four Players & 2022 First-Rounder, Per 'Bleacher Report'
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

Prior to moving to the San Antonio Spurs in the summer of 2018, DeMar DeRozan established himself as the Toronto Raptors' top scorer, making the All-Star Game four times during his stay up north. However, he has since found his name mentioned in several trade ideas, including a number that would see him sent back to Toronto. The latest such hypothetical deal, per Bleacher Report, would allow the Raptors to reacquire him for a package led by four of their role players.

As explained by the outlet's Zach Buckley, there have been rumors swirling around DeRozan's future in San Antonio, with reports suggesting that he is no longer happy with the rebuilding club. While he was allegedly "furious" when he was sent to the Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard in the 2018 offseason, Buckley speculated that the shooting guard might welcome a move back to the team that selected him in the first round of the 2009 draft.

"DeRozan, a free agent after this season, isn't competing for a championship with the Spurs, but maybe the jolt of his offense—currently yielding 21.2 points and 7.0 assists per game—would be just what the Raptors need to right the ship."
According to the Bleacher Report writer, the hypothetical move would require the Raptors to send center Aron Baynes and reserve guards Norman Powell, Malachi Flynn, and Matt Thomas and a 2022 first-round pick to the Spurs in order to acquire DeRozan. This deal, as noted, can only be executed on February 22 at the earliest, but it could give Toronto another top-flight scorer to add to a lineup that already has Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and Kyle Lowry averaging at least 19 points and Chris Boucher and OG Anunoby averaging upward of 12.

DeMar DeRozan, then playing for the Toronto Raptors, scores against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Getty Images | Vaughn Ridley

As for the Spurs, Buckley wrote that Powell, who is producing 10.5 points per game off the bench, per Basketball-Reference, is still young enough to fit the club's rebuilding timeline at 27 years old, although it's possible they could also "flip" him for assets. Baynes, meanwhile, could provide additional "veteran insurance" as an inside presence as he theoretically rejoins the organization where he kicked off his career in the NBA.

Regarding the other players involved, it was suggested that Flynn — who was picked late in the first round of the 2020 draft — could be "worth developing" if the deal becomes a reality, while Thomas could be useful as a three-point specialist.

Aside from the Raptors, a few other teams have been linked to DeRozan in previous theoretical trades. These include the Miami Heat, who, as noted last month, could potentially acquire him for a package including Kendrick Nunn, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, and a future draft pick.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.