Dua Lipa Sizzles In Super Short Cut-Out Dress To Flaunt Tanned Legs

Dua Lipa showed off her vacation glow in two stunning new photos shared on social media this week. The 25-year-old British singer posed on the sand in a very short cut-out dress which revealed her tanned skin in the January 13 Instagram upload, seemingly taken during her recent vacation to Mexico.

The first snap captured Dua as she revealed her long, toned legs while standing in front of tropical scenery -- including palm trees, an orange lamp with a wicker lampshade, and wooden boards on the floor -- as she looked down.

She stunned in a blue-and-green plaid dress with a large cutout featuring sparkly embellishments over her waist to reveal her slim middle. It hit high on her thighs and was pulled even shorter with dangling drawstrings which created a ruched effect over her hip.

It had thin straps over her shoulders to accentuate her toned arms and plunged low on her chest. Four shiny heart embellishments ran in a vertical line down the front of the dress.

Dua's natural beauty was on full show as her dark hair cascaded over her tanned shoulders in waves. She accessorized with two white clips on either side of her head to push her locks away from her face. She also showed off her multiple arm tattoos, including a barbed wire heart on her left forearm.

The second snap was blurry but caught the "Don't Start Now" hitmaker with her hands on her bare thighs as she lifted her head to look at the camera, her lips apart. Her long hair cascaded down her back.

Fans flocked to the comments section of the social media upload with numerous compliments.

"God is a woman," one admirer wrote alongside a cat emoji with hearts for eyes.

"The outfit is killing btw," another user commented.

"Gorgeous baby," a third comment read alongside a sparkling heart symbol.

"U look so beautiful," a fourth devotee added.

The upload proved a big hit with her almost 59 million followers. It received 3.2 million likes in less than 19 hours.

The star has been keeping fans updated on her vacation via social media and was recently spotted soaking up the sun in Tulum, wearing a two-piece and posing alongside her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid.

Candid paparazzi photos posted online earlier this month captured the two being affectionate as they sunbathed next to each other. Dua showed some skin in skimpy pink swimwear while puffing on a cigarette.