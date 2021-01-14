John McCain Biopic In The Works Which Will Document The Life Of The Late Arizona State Senator

A biopic of the late Arizona State Sen. John McCain is in the works. It will document the life of the man known as a "maverick" for his willingness to break with his own Republican party on certain issues. The project reportedly has the blessing of his wife, Cindy McCain.

The Wrap reported that Mark Salter, the author of the senator's biography -- The Luckiest Man: Life with John McCain -- will also write the screenplay. It will be produced by Craig Turk, known for shows like FBI and The Good Wife. Salter was one of the senator's trusted political confidants and advisors, while Turk was chief legal counsel during McCain's presidential run in 2000.

The site reported that the men will work closely with Cindy McCain on the project. Mrs. McCain will reportedly executive produce the film.

"John's story is one of incredible heroism, of serving causes greater than his own self-interest," Cindy McCain said of her late husband's inspirational life.

"There is no better time to tell it. I'm excited to share his legacy, and know this film will be a tremendous inspiration to people all over the world," she continued.

The couple has four children -- The View panelist Meghan, daughter Bridget, and sons John and James. McCain also had three children with his first wife, Carol -- Doug, Andrew, and daughter Sidney, reported Town & Country.

Getty Images | Usaf

In a statement published on The Wrap, the founder and CEO of Stampede Ventures, Greg Silverman, said it seemed more fitting than ever that they tell the story of a man he called one of America's "greatest public servants and believers in its democratic system."

He continued by saying that it was the honor of the production company to celebrate the "valor and character" of the late senator, and looked forward to working with his family and loved ones to produce his inspiring American story.

Salter also commented that he believed it would be a "special privilege" to adapt McCain's life to film.

McCain was a Vietnam War veteran and a six-term U.S. senator from the state of Arizona. He mounted an unsuccessful run for a nomination from his party for president in 2000. He was the Republican nominee for the 2008 presidential election, before his loss to Barack Obama.

Born into a family of servicemen, he followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather by graduating from the Naval Academy at Annapolis in 1958, per Biography. He served his country in Vietnam and it was there, during his 23rd air mission, that his plane was shot down and he broke both arms and one leg in the crash. He was captured and would spend five and 1/2 years in prison camps, three and 1/2 of those in solitary confinement, where he was reportedly beaten and tortured before his release in March of 1973, as seen in the photo above.

McCain was first elected to political office in 1982, winning a seat at the House of Representatives. In 1986, he was elected to the Senate, a position he held until August 2018, when he died of brain cancer at his home in Sedona, Arizona.