Victoria's Secret Model Joan Smalls Bares Almost Everything In String Lingerie For Valentine's Day Tease

Joan Smalls left pretty much nothing to the imagination this week when Victoria's Secret shared a sizzling photo of the model in barely there lingerie for an early Valentine's Day tease. The snap, shared on January 13, showed the 32-year-old as she pulled a seductive pose outside in a red teddy.

Joan revealed plenty of skin as she bent her arms behind her head and closed her eyes. Her flawless figure was on full show in the revealing one-piece, which was made of nothing but strategic pieces of red lace over her chest and strings down her torso in a corset style.

It also featured a thicker piece of lace down the center of her toned tummy and was high-cut at the hips to show off her toned legs. It also had adjustable straps over both shoulders.

Joan bent her left knee slightly and pushed it over her right as she glowed in the sunlight. She wore her hair down in curls which framed her face and pursed her lips slightly as her natural beauty took center stage.

The House of Style co-host and former RuPaul's Drag Race guest judge posed in front of a large white column and a stone balcony terrace with plenty of foliage in front of it, including a small green hedge.

In the caption, Victoria's Secret urged its almost 69 million followers to "go all out this Valentine's Day" in lingerie that matched their mood. It tagged the Puerto Rican supermodel's official account on the photo.

The comments section was overrun with messages as many heaped praise on Joan.

"I love this set," one person wrote with four fire symbols.

"WOW," another commented alongside a heart eye face and a thumbs up emoji.

"She is so beautiful," a third comment read with four heart eye emoji.

"Very sexy," another fan pointed out.

The risqué upload was clearly a hit. It received more than 84,400 likes and over 330 comments in under 17 hours.

This isn't the first time Joan has heated things up on Instagram by flashing some skin. The star previously gave a peek at her booty on her page when she sat on the side of a swimming pool while posing in a skimpy red string bikini during a trip to Miami, Florida.

She captioned it in her native language of Spanish and gave the camera a coy smile over her right shoulder as she posed with sun loungers and palm trees behind her.