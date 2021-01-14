Madison Woolley Showcases Killer Curves In Impossibly Tiny White Bikini

On Thursday, January 14, Madison Woolley caught the attention of her fans on social media when she posted a saucy update which showcased her fantastic figure. The Instagram snap featured the Australian influencer enjoying the pool and wearing a skimpy bikini which exposed plenty of skin.

In the update, Madison was photographed basking in the sun in her scanty swimwear. She chose an infinity pool as the location, and it was the perfect spot for a photo shoot. The area offered incredible views of the ocean and nearby islands.

The sizzling snap showed the babe standing with one leg forward. She was submerged up to her thighs. However, her upper body, including her hair, also appeared to be wet from swimming. She tugged at her swimwear as she gazed at something out of frame. The bright sunlight made her sun-kissed skin glow.

The place offered spectacular views, with coconut trees, sunbeds, and the blue sky filled with clouds in the background.

Madison wore a scanty white swimwear set. The top featured triangle cups and a plunging neckline, which gave a nice view of cleavage. Thin straps went behind her neck, with another pair of straps tied around her back.

She sported matching bottoms with a low-cut front, highlighting her taut tummy and abs. The waistband was made up of strings tied on the sides, accentuating her curvy hips.

The blond bombshell accessorized her beach day attire with a pair of dainty earrings.

In the caption, Madison wrote something about her day. She also revealed that her bikini came from a brand called Sommer Swim and tagged the retailer in the picture. According to the geotag, she was at the InterContinental Hayman Island Resort.

The share quickly amassed more than 4,100 likes and over 40 comments in less than an hour of going live. Fans and followers flocked to the comments section with numerous compliments. Many of them expressed their feelings for her beauty, while countless other social media users raved over her curves. Some followers decided to drop emoji instead of words to express their thoughts about the snapshot.

"I admire your body! Have fun there. You deserve it," one of her fans commented.

"I am so jealous of you right now. The place looks amazing! You also look so fine!! Gotta love Australia," wrote another social media user.

"You are so hot and beautiful!!! I am in love," gushed a third admirer.