January 14, 2021
Gabriella Abutbol Pulls Down Jeans And Flaunts Lush Curves In Teeny Thong & Sheer Peach Bra
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Gabriella Abutbol tantalized her 1.8 million Instagram followers with her latest share which showcased her voluptuous figure. The model teased her fans with her smoking-hot looks and skimpy ensemble which clung to her bodacious curves.

The 26-year-old took to social media on Wednesday evening with two sexy photos. In her caption, Gabriella added that she has two moods. She was referencing the vibe of each picture where her disposition seemed to be different.

Gabriella rocked a peach bra that was pretty, feminine, and semi-sheer. The underwear molded itself to her ample assets and helped to support their weight. The soft color contrasted with her skin tone, accentuating her bronzed curves.

On her lower half, Gabriella sported skintight jeans. However, they were pulled down to below her hips, exposing her tiny thong. She flaunted her pert booty and toned thighs, thanks to her state of undress.

The influencer styled her brown mane in a messy, loose topknot. A few wisps of hair framed her face.

Gabriella took to the outdoors for the photoshoot. She posed in a backyard with mature trees, a fence, and plenty of light. She used a high swivel chair as a prop in the snaps.

In the first image, Gabriella appeared to be in an exuberant mood. She placed her left knee on the stool and folded an arm beneath her breasts. She rested her face on the other hand while peering at the camera. The bombshell influencer wore a naughty grin on her face as she laughed at the lens.

Gabriella switched it up in the second photograph. She oozed seductive vibes as she sat on the chair. The social media star tugged at her jeans while widening her eyes for the lens. The model looked both coy and seductive.

The pics sparked an outpouring of support on her feed. More than 60,000 people have already liked the set, while over 200 people commented.

One admirer loved the cheeky outfit.

"Bell bottom jeans are the sexiest," they wrote.

Another pointed out their favorite thing about Gabriella.

"It's really just the smile dimples for me," they gushed.

One follower loved the entire ensemble.

"I love this outfit, makes me excited for spring," they raved.

A fourth Instagrammer issued an invitation.

"Gabi, Gabi, Gabi what do you say? Can you come out and play?" they wanted to know before adding a slew of emoji.

Gabriella recently showed off her curvaceous figure yet again, that time in some black panties and a white crop top.

