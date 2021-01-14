Celeste Bright Flashes Thong-Clad Booty In A See-Through Netted Mini Dress That Shows Her Underwear

Instagram model and influencer Celeste Bright gave fans an eyeful of her toned booty in a sizzling-hot new update shared Wednesday night. The 26-year-old flashed her perky assets while rocking a completely see-through mini dress from Fashion Nova -- a strappy number made out of a netted mesh fabric that left nothing to the imagination.

The social media star put on a seductive display as she posed with one leg up on an armchair. She leaned one hand on her knee and glanced over her shoulder with a sultry stare, flaunting her firm posterior and chiseled thighs in the tantalizing outfit. The dangerously short dress grazed just below her buttocks, leaving her lean legs in full view of the camera. The model's underwear was fully visible through the gauzy fabric, whose sexy glimmer further ensured that all eyes were fixed on Celeste's curves.

The gorgeous blonde accentuated her sculpted derrière with a minuscule black thong. She paired it with a matching bra, coordinating her undergarments both with her dress and footwear. She opted for chic ankle boots that emphasized her slender calf, giving fans a peek at her clunky high heel in the alluring pose.

Celeste was snapped before heading out for the night, as suggested in the caption. She looked party-ready, sporting a dazzling necklace and showing off her golden mane styled in tousled waves. Her outfit appeared cinched at the waist, folding unto itself across the midsection. Its low-back design lengthened the vast expanse of supple skin left on show, while its spaghetti strap obstructed little of the view.

The smokeshow was photographed in an earth-toned interior that made her flashy outfit pop out even more. She stood in a corner of the room, right beside a wooden window panel that interrupted the beige, curtain-covered wall space. A potted plant rested on the floor by the white armchair, adding a splash of color to the décor.

Celeste captioned the post with a black heart and sparkles emoji that perfectly illustrated her eye-popping attire. She also made sure to tag the brand that provided the sexy duds.

The head-turning look earned Celeste much effusive praise from her devoted followers, who flocked to the comments section to compliment the smoking-hot model.

"Fit is insane," remarked one person, adding five fire emoji for emphasis.

"Extremely Beautiful and incredibly sexy," read another message, also trailed by five flames.

"You are absolutely gorgeous," gushed a third Instagram user.

"Beautiful hip and legs," a fourth admirer complimented Celeste's flawless figure.