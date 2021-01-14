Trending Stories
January 14, 2021
Laura Amy Poses On The Floor In Cropped Sweater & Thong
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Australian bombshell Laura Amy put on a jaw-dropping display in her latest Instagram share, showing off her insane curves while posing on the floor in a scanty ensemble. The model looked like a total smokeshow in a cropped sweater and thong that flaunted her insane curves.

Laura rocked a black cropped sweater that looked cozy and sexy at the same time. The garment looked like it was made of soft cotton material, and its length reached her toned midriff, exposing her toned midsection. Viewers gushed over her taut stomach in the comments.

The babe paired the top with a pair of black bottoms that did more revealing than covering up. It boasted a tiny piece of fabric that covered only what was necessary. It had high leg cuts that showed plenty of skin around her groin area while helping to make her legs appear longer and show off her perky booty. The swimwear was held by floss-like strings that clung to her waist, accentuating her slender hips.

Laura completed her look by wearing a pair of knee-high boots that had high heels.

In the first photo, Laura was snapped wearing her sexy ensemble indoors. She was inside a bathroom, lounging on the floor. The hottie had her buns firmly affixed to the ground and propped her upper body up using her arms. She bent her knees and spread her thighs while holding her phone with her left hand, directing it toward the mirror. She gazed at the lens as she took the selfie.

The second pic featured a closer look at Laura's body. Her stance was similar to the previous image, but her head was cut off from view. However, fans did not complain, as they were still satisfied with what they saw.

Laura parted her highlighted brunette hair in the middle and tied her long locks into a ponytail. She opted for a straight hairstyle and left some tendrils of hair loose, which framed her face. She opted for a jewelry-free look so as not to distract her fans from her outfit.

In the caption, the influencer shared that her new phone case came from Casetify. She dropped two heart emoji as an indication that she loved the accessory. She also added a discount code for her followers to use.

Laura's avid admirers loved the new upload. In less than a day of being published, the share earned more than 17,600 likes and 400-plus comments. Fans and fellow influencers took to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages where many raved about her enviable curves.

"You are so hot," gushed an admirer.

"Your body is amazing," added another fan.

