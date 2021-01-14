Ex-Victoria's Secret Model Izabel Goulart Turns Around To Show Off Her Thong Swimsuit's Back In Sassy Video

Brazilian bombshell Izabel Goulart demonstrated her impressive modeling skills while appearing in a funny video with two of her friends. The 36-year-old former Victoria's Secret Angel posted the clip on her Instagram page, where it soon racked up over 72,000 likes from her 4.6 million followers.

Izabel and her pals transformed the narrow walkway beside a small pool into a runway for their sassy video. They strutted their stuff on the wooden deck of a villa that provided a scenic view of the sea and a few nearby palm trees.

Their fashion show began when Brazilian TikTok star Lucas Guedez dropped the towel he was holding in front of his body and began walking toward the camera. He did his best impression of a model as he showed off his casual outfit: a white T-shirt and blue swim trunks. He placed his hands behind his head and saucily cocked both hips before turning to exit the right side of the video's frame.

Popular content creator and drag queen, Rafael Uccman, rocked the runway next in a yellow tie-dye T-shirt. Izabel then made her dramatic entrance. When she stepped out onto the deck, she exuded attitude by kicking Lucas' towel to the side. Shen then demonstrated her perfect model gait, complete with exaggerated hip movements and perfect posture.

She was more scantily clad than her companions. She had on a one-piece swimsuit that featured a pattern of pastel stripes in pink, turquoise, purple, and yellow. The front of her maillot was partially formed from crisscrossing bands of fabric that formed a large X over her perky chest and taut midriff. A large cutout scooped down to showcase a generous segment of her washboard stomach, while the piece's high-cut sides highlighted her long, lean legs.

While she walked, she flashed her dazzling smile at her viewers and held her hands up to her ears as if she were listening for applause. When she reached the camera, she grabbed a handful of her thick brunette waves and tossed them around while giving her fans a sultry look. She then turned around to show off the thong back of her bathing suit, which provided a peek at her peachy posterior.

As Izabel continued to pose, her pals hilariously stole the spotlight back by ambushing her and pushing her out of the way. Their antics earned them scores of rave reviews in the comments section, as well as a large number of various laughing emoji.

"That towel throw though," wrote one fan.

"You are at another level," declared another devotee.

"I love you guys! So much fun," read a third message. "This was so funny!"