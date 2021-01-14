Trending Stories
January 14, 2021
Whitney Johns Looks Nearly Nude While Wearing A Plunging Latex Bodysuit In Latest Update
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Fitness model Whitney Johns stunned her 602,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday with a sultry snap in an outfit worthy of a double-take. She put her voluptuous cleavage and taut abdominal muscles front and center while wearing a vinyl ensemble featuring a pale, dusty rose shade that was similar to her skin tone. Within a day, the post garnered over 15,500 likes and hundreds of comments.

Whitney credited the brand Blacklickorish Latex by custom designer Alyssa Norman for her unusual bodysuit, which fit as if she had been poured into it. The open, plunging neckline dipped nearly to her navel and exposed a tantalizing amount of her perfectly rounded breasts.

The skimpy garment was embellished with long, full sleeves that draped around her upper body in a cape-like fashion. The detailing attached to both shoulders with a row of wide pleats that allowed the rest of the shiny latex fabric to widen considerably around her slender arms.

Whitney faced the camera with both forearms drawn up close to her body and her fingers grasping the inside seams of the bodysuit, just above her bust, to showcase the exceptional design of the piece.

She gazed head-on with a serene expression on her face. Her wide eyes were defined by perfectly groomed brows, and she parted her lips slightly. Her long, brunette hair was parted in the center and fell over her right shoulder in loose waves.

Whitney stood with her legs spread apart and most of her weight shifted to one side. The negative space between them called attention to the swell of her thick muscular thighs.

She accessorized with two rings on her left hand — a simple band on her middle finger and a more elaborate piece on her pointer finger that appeared to hold a sparkling stone the same shade as her outfit.

Whitney credited Lee of LHGFX PHOTO, a company based out of Los Angeles, for the expert imagery. She posed indoors, backlit by a pair of glass French doors through which diffused sunlight glowed.

The tops of a trio of large throw pillows were visible in the background, leaning against a striped piece of fabric that appeared to be a living room couch. The thick, hearty leaves of a succulent plant peeked out in the bottom left corner.

Whitney reminded followers in the caption that challenges are part of who we are as people, and that acceptance is the path to self-love.

