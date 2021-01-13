Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

January 13, 2021
Demi Rose Goes Topless Under An Unzipped Snow Jacket
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Instagram sensation Demi Rose has once again dazzled her 15.6 million followers with her latest post. The update, which went live on Wednesday, January 13, showed the model wearing an unzipped snow jacket from the fashion label, PrettyLittleThing. Underneath the outfit, she was topless.

Sharing a couple of shots, Demi wore a pink puffy jacket that featured a chunky black zipper down the middle. She teamed this with a fluffy white headband, giving the whole photoshoot a wintery vibe even though the snaps were infused with golden light.

Her dark locks were straightened and pulled up into pigtails on top of her head. The fluffy band wrapped around her head and her hair cascaded down over it as she posed.

The first snap showed Demi standing slightly side-on to the camera lens. The celebrity looked directly at the photographer with a sultry expression on her face. She cocked her head to the side as she held onto the opening of her jacket. Even still, plenty of her ample cleavage was on display.

The second image showed Demi standing directly front-on this time. However, she no longer gazed at her intended audience. Instead, she looked down at the ground, her hands resting by her sides.

Demi's followers were quick to respond as soon as they saw the revealing snaps. Within a mere two hours of posting, the set had already racked up a whopping 154,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments from her legions of fans.

"So beautiful," one follower wrote.

"Ma'am, your shirt seems to be unzipped," a fan joked, stating the obvious.

"Perfection..... Stunner Of the year," another user gushed.

"You are so perfect. Just perfect," a third person remarked, also peppering their statement with a variety of emoji.

The Spanish term "hermosa" also cropped up regularly in the comments section. According to a Google translation, this means "beautiful" in English.

In addition, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words as a way in which they could show their appreciation for the stunning post. As was usual with Demi's posts, the most popular ones used were the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, the kissing one was also in hot demand as well.

Demi often highlights her flawless figure when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a swimwear shot that certainly got temperatures rising. Wearing an animal-print strapless one-piece, the Instagram sensation paired it with a semi-sheer black wraparound as she stood outside in the sunshine on Ibiza Magic Island.

Latest Headlines

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.