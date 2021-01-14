Trending Stories
January 14, 2021
Joe Biden Has 'No Intention' Of Meeting With Donald Trump, Commentator Says
Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Conservative commentator and One America News Network anchor Jack Posobiec claimed on Wednesday that President-elect Joe Biden has no intention of meeting with outgoing head of state Donald Trump in the weeks ahead.

"Biden currently has no intention of taking any meeting with President Trump. Wants to keep Trump and conservatives politically isolated, despite deep divide within country," he tweeted from Washington, D.C.

Posobiec's claim comes the same day Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for the second time in his first term. The commander-in-chief was charged with one count of "incitement of insurrection" in the wake of the rioting at the U.S. Capitol that followed the head of state's earlier rally that took place nearby, BBC reported.

In a piece for The Boston Herald, political columnist Joe Battenfeld argued that Democrats' impeachment of Trump "obliterates" the promises of healing and unity that Biden has made a staple of his campaign and post-election public appearances. Battenfeld also argued that it's "unclear legally" if Democrats would be able to convict the U.S. leader after his presidency has come to an end.

"But with impeachment dominating the Capitol Hill landscape, possibly for several months, it's unlikely Biden will be able to deliver on his early promises."
According to Battenfeld, Democrats are using impeachment to destroy Trump's political prospects and prevent him from being able to run for office again in 2024 — as reports suggested he has considered.

BBC noted that Trump will now face a trial in the Senate, which will not take place before Biden is inaugurated.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate against former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Getty Images | Morry Gash

Last month, Politico reported that Trump was rejecting the tradition of sitting down with his successor at the White House as he refused to concede, and advisers suggested it might never happen. The publication also claimed that Biden's advisers did not see value in sitting down with the head of state at the time.

"Most recent presidents have met with their successors much sooner. President Barack Obama hosted Trump at the White House two days after the 2016 election. George W. Bush showed Obama the Oval Office less than a week after Election Day in 2000," the publication noted.

Nevertheless, Politico wrote at the time that Biden and Trump's advisers were speaking to each other despite the rift between them.

Biden is set to be inaugurated next week, and the president said he will not be attending the event in one of his final Twitter posts before getting banned from the platform.

