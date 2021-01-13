Andreane Chamberland Shocks Harry Potter By Removing Her Top In Hilarious New Instagram Update

Instagram model Andreane Chamberland has shared a scandalously hilarious update that has delighted her 557,000 followers. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, January 13 showed the celebrity raising her top while in front of a television that was showing a Harry Potter movie. The scene had been paused at an opportune moment and the young wizard appeared to be shocked by what he had just seen. Needless to say, her fans had plenty to say about the racy snap in the comments section.

Andreane wore a white thong that contrasted nicely with her golden tan. Sitting high over her toned hips, her buns and thighs were on display as she stood in front of a large mirror.

She teamed this with a white T-shirt that clung to her form. Standing with one leg bent and her hips slightly to the side, Andreane was in the process of removing her top. Being braless underneath, it meant that plenty of her underboob was on display.

Her blond locks were pulled up into a ponytail which hung down her back as the photo was captured.

Because of the mirror, fans also got a front-on display as the Instagram sensation removed her clothing. Situated on the dresser was Andreane's laptop and that was the source of the Harry Potter movie. The look on Harry's face in the frozen moment was enough to get Andreane's admirers giggling.

Andreane's followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within 10 hours, the photo had already amassed 18,000 likes and more than 300 comments from her captivated supporters.

"My face exactly," one follower replied in the comments section.

"Most perfect and gorgeous woman I have ever seen," a fan gushed.

"I'd react the same way, my lorddddd," another user joked.

"So beautiful, just perfect," a fourth person wrote, also adding a long string of blue and purple hearts at the end of their statement in order to truly show their appreciation.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the sexy image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart ones. However, the peach and kissing emoji also got a steady workout as well.

Andreane often shares cheeky snaps with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she shared a beachy update that also showed off her pert derriere. Posing in a manmade nest suspended in the air above a Bali beach, the celebrity wore a bright red thong that drew her fans' attention directly to her lithe figure.