Laurence Bédard Goes Wild In Zebra-Print Set With A Plunging Neckline

Instagram model Laurence Bédard wowed her 2.9 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, January 13, featured the celebrity in a wild-themed snap. Wearing a revealing crop top and mini skirt from Fashion Nova, she reclined on what appeared to be a faux fur rug.

Laurence's outfit clung to her form and showed off her every curve as she sat in front of a fireplace. The long-sleeved zebra-print top plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of her ample cleavage. The gold ring in the middle also created a peephole effect and her supporters got to see plenty of the tattoos on her midriff as well.

The matching high-waisted skirt only reached mid-thigh. Laurence used her hand to pin the skirt to her toned legs and maintain her modesty while she sat on the rug.

She positioned herself with her legs tucked underneath her as she leaned to the side. She supported her weight by way of one arm as she rested it against the white fur. As she posed, she lifted her chin and gazed at something high up that was off-screen. The hint of a smile graced her plump lips.

Her brunette locks were parted to the side and styled in their usual sleek bob. One strand had broken free from the rest and framed her pretty face.

A white mantle behind could be seen surrounding the fireplace. To one side, was a potted plant. An array of golden lights, and what appeared to candles, covered the top of the mantle.

Laurence's followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within five hours, the photo had already racked up an impressive 51,500 likes and more than 440 comments.

"Holy smokes," one follower declared exuberantly in the comments section.

"Beautiful as always," a fan remarked.

"Looking so pretty," another user stated.

"It's unbelievable how beautiful you are," a fourth person wrote, also adding a few emoji at the end of their statement for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words as a way to show their appreciation for Laurence's latest offering. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. Some fans even used vast amounts of them in their posts in order to show their enthusiasm.

