January 13, 2021
Gabby Epstein Slays In Minuscule Bikini As She Posed In The Snow
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Gabby Epstein tantalized many of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, January 13, with her most recent update. The Australian model took to the popular social media platform to post a stunning snapshot that showed her defying the freezing temperatures as she wore a skimpy swimsuit in a snowy location.

The photo captured Epstein standing in a wooded area featuring coniferous trees in the background and snowflakes on the ground. She faced the camera, winking an eye and flashing a coquettish smile at the viewer. Her feet were close together, highlighting her long, slender legs.

Epstein was dressed in a scanty two-piece bathing suit boasting a dark animal print against a white background. It featured a top with widely spaced triangles that showed off her cleavage. The bikini bottoms had a U-shaped waistband, sitting high on the sides and baring her hips.

On her feet, a pair of tall boots protected her from the elements. Epstein accessorized her look with a fuzzy head piece that covered her ears. Her blond hair was loose under it, tumbling down her shoulders in soft waves.

In the caption, Epstein teased that she was a snow leopard, using an emoji in place of the word to refer to the animal.

She also revealed that she was wearing a bikini by White Fox Boutique, a brand she often partners up with and promotes on her social media.

The post proved to be a quick hit with her fans. Within one hour, it has attracted more than 24,200 likes and upwards of 180 comments. They flocked to the comments section to engage with Epstein, remarking on her choice of location while also expression their admiration for the model and her aesthetics.

"I'm surprised you didn't melt the snow around you!!" one user wrote, adding a couple of fire emoji after the message.

"You are brave to be out there in that outfit, lol :P Were you cold??" added another one of her fans.

"You are definitely my fav snow bunny!" a third user chimed in.

"Those boots are legit! The rest of you... hypothermia," replied a fourth follower.

Epstein isn't one to shy away from the cameras and often shares content that showcases her enviable physique. Over the weekend, she took to her page to post a photo that featured her alongside her fellow Australian influencer Madi Edwards, both of which were clad in skimpy lingerie sets, as The Inquisitr has pointed out. Epstein had on a green lacy two-piece, while Edwards sizzled in a solid number. A large dog also featured in the shot.

