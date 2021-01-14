Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 14, 2021
Mike Pence Would Not Likely 'Incriminate Himself' By Pardoning Donald Trump, Expert Says
Politics
Tyler MacDonald

In a Wednesday Twitter thread, CBS News election law expert and contributor David Becker argued that Vice President Mike Pence would not likely offer a pardon for Donald Trump if presented with the opportunity to do so.

According to Becker, experts like himself believe that it's unlikely courts would sustain a self-pardon. He pointed to the Department of Justice guidance and what is known about pardon power to support his claim. Without this option, the election law expert turned to the possibility that Trump would resign and seek out a presidential pardon from Pence.

"However, given their relationship, that's unlikely as well, and furthermore, if a pardon is part of a crime in itself (bribery, obstruction, conspiracy, or other criminal activity), the grant of such a pardon would be subject to criminal liability for that act," he wrote.

"As unlikely as Trump resigning due to his incitement of insurrection, among other illegal acts, it's perhaps even more unlikely that VP Pence, who has acted recently with notable recognition of his legal duty, would potentially incriminate himself with a pardon of Trump."
For weeks there has been speculation over whether Trump will seek clemency from Pence. As The Inquisitr reported, columnist Brent Budowsky predicted that Trump would use the lame-duck phase of his presidency to pardon allies and family members before stepping down and having Pence pardon him. The writer predicted that Trump might have to devote significant time to court battles over the coming years, noting that a pardon would remove the burden of federal cases.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stand with Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence and acknowledge the crowd on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla

According to CBS News, senior White House officials connected to Pence, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and chief of staff Mark Meadows have claimed that Trump will not resign or ask Pence for a pardon. The publication suggested the head of state does, however, continue to ask about his ability to offer himself a pardon, which has no legal precedent in American history.

"The president worries about his legal exposure post-presidency, but not necessarily related to the assault on the Capitol," the outlet wrote.

In addition, The Hill reported that Pence's relationship with Trump has taken a turn for the worse. The news outlet claimed that Trump was upset that Pence did not break the law by rejecting Democrat Joe Biden's electoral victory. According to the publication, the pair spoke on Monday for the first time since the Capitol riots that led to threats on Pence's life. Notably, Capitol protesters were allegedly urged to hunt down the vice president amid the chaos that broke out at the historic American building on Wednesday.

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.