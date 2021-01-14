Trending Stories
January 14, 2021
Thursday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Devon Stuns Nate
TV
Rachel Dillin

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, January 14, tease that Devon needs a favor from Nate, but his cousin may not be quite ready to accept. Meanwhile, Abby finds herself leaning on Victoria amid her worries about getting pregnant, and Sharon manages to reconnect with Adam, which Rey likely won't appreciate.

There is no love lost between Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic). According to SheKnows Soaps, Devon surprises his cousin with a request that he might not be able to turn down. The estranged cousins run into each other at The Grand Phoenix. Devon wants to talk to Nate alone, but the doctor asks Elena (Brytni Sarpy) to stay.

Ultimately, Devon asks for a favor. His and Lily's (Christel Khalil) little brother Moses is 16, and he wants to pursue his goal of becoming a doctor. The youngest child of Neil (Kristoff St. John) hopes to be fast-tracked. Devon thinks that Nate would be the perfect person to guide Moses. However, Nate isn't sure he's interested because he has to navigate his own change in plans due to the injury he suffered after Devon hit him. Elena urges Nate to consider mentoring his young cousin, though.

Melissa Ordway of the CBS series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS.
CBS | Sonja Flemming

Elsewhere, Abby (Melissa Ordway) struggles because she's been unable to get pregnant. She ends up talking things over with her sister, Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Even though they're not especially close, Victoria can empathize with Abby because she also dealt with miscarriages and fertility issues. It looks like Victoria will be there for Abby as she figures out how to have the family that she and Chance (Donny Boaz) are planning.

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) runs into Adam (Mark Grossman) at Crimson Lights. Although she managed to avoid reaching out to him before her honeymoon, now that she and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) are back home, it seems that Sharon is ready to offer her assistance to her ex-husband. They briefly talk at the coffee shop, and Rey also comes in.

Later, though, after Adam goes back home to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), Sharon sneaks a text to him. She offers her any assistance he might need. It looks like Adam may need some help, too, because Chelsea's rehabilitation is going far slower than they'd hoped for. Both he and Chelsea are frustrated at her lack of improvement, even though it hasn't been all that long since she suffered her stroke. Although Adam has plenty of enemies, it seems like he'll have a short reprieve while he deals with his and Chelsea's new normal.

