January 13, 2021
Brazilian Model Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Her Unedited Booty In Distressed Daisy Dukes
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Natalia Garibotto wowed her 2.7 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, January 13, in her latest update. The Brazilian model and influencer took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a couple of snapshots of herself enjoying a day out on the town as she wore a stylish outfit that accentuated her signature booty.

She was photographed on a sidewalk in an urban setting, which looked to be Miami, Florida, where she lives. Garibotto posed with her back toward the camera in both shots, putting emphasis on her derriere. In the first, she looked over her shoulder, glancing at the viewer with squinty eyes and lips parted. The second showed her with her head turned away from the photographer as she touched her hair.

Garibotto rocked a pair of light-washed Daisy Dukes that featured large distressed details on the back, which teased plenty of skin on her glutes. The shorts were high-rise, helping to highlight the contrast between her slender slim and curvy lower body.

In the caption, Garibotto greeted her fans and urged them to say "hi" back. She also added a message to the comments section in which she noted that her cellulites seem to grow as her booty grows, indicating that she doesn't care.

Her followers were quick to start reacting to the post. Within four hours, it has attracted more than 54,200 likes and upwards of 660 comments. They used the comments section space to interact with Garibotto, asking her questions and also sharing their admiration for her beauty and style.

"Those shorts!! [heart-eyes emoji] where can I get them!?" one user asked, and Garibotto shared that she bought them at a store in Los Angeles, California, that specializes in denim.

"In love with your style! You look amazing as always," replied another user.

"Did yah fall? ——— ohh how many place can this one go," added a third fan, including a silly face after the words.

"Hiiii to you [heart-eyes] wow you are so sweet so gorgeous," chimed in a fourth admirer.

As those who follow her will know, Garibotto works hard to maintain her enviable body. As The Inquisitr has written, she recently shared a video that featured her tackling a strenuous workout that focused on her back body. She revealed that the post was an ad for Bang Energy's Redline drink. She wore a pair of black leggings that outlined her shapely legs. It featured a thick waistband that rose above her navel. A green sports bra completed the look.

