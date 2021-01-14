Donald Trump Is 'Capable Of Starting A Civil War,' Democratic Congresswoman Says

During the impeachment debate on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters said Donald Trump plans to continue wielding his power after leaving the White House and warned that he could start another civil war, The Daily Caller reported.

"I want you to know we should be concerned that the Republicans will not defend him and he is capable of starting a civil war," she said. "He must be impeached. He must be stopped now."

The remark comes one week after the U.S. Capitol was stormed by a group of protesters who attended a nearby rally led by Trump. The head of state's alleged role in the attack has fueled calls for his impeachment and prosecution for inciting violence — although some, including legal analyst Jonathan Turley, disagree.

According to Waters, Trump has used his presidency to radicalize his backers in a war on democracy.

"Since his first day in office, this president has spent four years abusing his power, lying, embracing authoritarianism, radicalizing his supporters against democracy," she said.

"This corruption poisoned the minds of his supporters, inciting them to willing join with white supremacists, neo-Nazis and paramilitary extremists in a siege of the United States Capitol Building, the very seat of American democracy."

Getty Images | Joe Raedle

According to columnist Sidney Blumenthal, the Trump supporters who breached the historic building last week were "perverse" re-enactors of the first American civil war. In an op-ed for The Guardian, the journalist argued that Trump — in his last days in office — is invoking the spirit of former Vice President John C. Calhoun, who supported slavery and the nullification of tariffs that would force Southern slaveowners to pay higher prices for products.

Republican operative and Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt previously suggested that Trump's backers want a second civil war. As The Inquisitr reported, he claimed that this desire has become a part of the GOP movement, which he likened to an ideology. According to Schmidt, Trump has supported and encouraged his advocates who fetishize a second civil war.

Despite facing criticism for his role in the riots, Trump on Wednesday urged for no more violence, vandalism, or lawbreaking. He claimed that such behavior is not what he or America stands for and pushed for Americans to "help ease tensions and calm tempers."

The violence at the Capitol might not be the last of its kind. As reported by Fox News, the FBI has warned of protests planned at all 50 state capitols ahead of Democrat Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.