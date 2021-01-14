Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 14, 2021
Donald Trump Is 'Capable Of Starting A Civil War,' Democratic Congresswoman Says
Donald Trump
Tyler MacDonald

During the impeachment debate on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters said Donald Trump plans to continue wielding his power after leaving the White House and warned that he could start another civil war, The Daily Caller reported.

"I want you to know we should be concerned that the Republicans will not defend him and he is capable of starting a civil war," she said. "He must be impeached. He must be stopped now."

The remark comes one week after the U.S. Capitol was stormed by a group of protesters who attended a nearby rally led by Trump. The head of state's alleged role in the attack has fueled calls for his impeachment and prosecution for inciting violence — although some, including legal analyst Jonathan Turley, disagree.

According to Waters, Trump has used his presidency to radicalize his backers in a war on democracy.

"Since his first day in office, this president has spent four years abusing his power, lying, embracing authoritarianism, radicalizing his supporters against democracy," she said.

"This corruption poisoned the minds of his supporters, inciting them to willing join with white supremacists, neo-Nazis and paramilitary extremists in a siege of the United States Capitol Building, the very seat of American democracy."

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points to the crowd as he delivers a speech during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
Getty Images | Joe Raedle

According to columnist Sidney Blumenthal, the Trump supporters who breached the historic building last week were "perverse" re-enactors of the first American civil war. In an op-ed for The Guardian, the journalist argued that Trump — in his last days in office — is invoking the spirit of former Vice President John C. Calhoun, who supported slavery and the nullification of tariffs that would force Southern slaveowners to pay higher prices for products.

Republican operative and Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt previously suggested that Trump's backers want a second civil war. As The Inquisitr reported, he claimed that this desire has become a part of the GOP movement, which he likened to an ideology. According to Schmidt, Trump has supported and encouraged his advocates who fetishize a second civil war.

Despite facing criticism for his role in the riots, Trump on Wednesday urged for no more violence, vandalism, or lawbreaking. He claimed that such behavior is not what he or America stands for and pushed for Americans to "help ease tensions and calm tempers."

The violence at the Capitol might not be the last of its kind. As reported by Fox News, the FBI has warned of protests planned at all 50 state capitols ahead of Democrat Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.