Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

January 13, 2021
Kourtney Reppert Shows Off Killer Curves In Patriotic Bikini
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Blond hottie Kourtney Reppert is known by her 1.5 million Instagram to come up with creative and sultry content. On Wednesday, she appeared to be feeling a bit patriotic in her latest Instagram update, as she rocked a stars-and-stripes bikini.

The top of Kourtney's swimsuit featured a low-cut front that twisted in the middle. The underwire cups put plenty of her cleavage on display. One of the cups featured a blue fabric with white stars on it, and the other cup was white with red stripes. The bottoms had a low-rise front and high-cut legs. They were also blue with white stars and thin red straps on the sides.

Kourtney completed her look with a pair of strappy black stilettos.

The popular influencer wore her thick blond tresses parted in the middle and down in waves over her shoulders while sporting a pale polish on her long fingernails.

The model was outside near a swimming pool for the photo. The pool was surrounded by a pergola with an arc rain waterfall near the back. Sunlight from behind sparkled on the water.

Kourtney was on her knees with her toes dangling over the edge of the pool. With one hand on her waist and her other on her hip, she cocked one hip to the side. She raised one shoulder and flashed a fierce look with her lips parted. The pose gave her online audience a good look at her ample chest, flat abs and toned thighs. In the light, her skin looked smooth and flawless. Her hair caught the sunlight -- an effect that gave the image a dreamy vibe.

Dozens of Kourtney's fans were delighted with the snap, leaving behind flame emoji in the comments section. A few let her know what they thought in their own words.

"Oh my god the hottest woman on the planet kourtney reppert," one Instagram user gushed.

"Beautiful princess so gorgeous," a second admirer wrote, adding several emoji that included smiley faces and red hearts.

"Hot Sexy Gorgeous," a third follower added, with several American flag emoji.

"Beautiful, very sexy girl," a fourth comment read.

Last month, Kourtney shared a titillating snap with her online audience where she wore a revealing set of black lingerie. The top featured vertical rows that showcased plenty of skin. It also had thigh-high stockings attached to garter belts. She paired the number with matching lace panties. For an added dose of sex appeal, she pulled down the front of the garment, highlighting her cleavage.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.