Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 13, 2021
Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Insane Curves In Scanty Pink Bikini For Sizzling New Video
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Australian bombshell Tammy Hembrow teased tens of thousands of Instagram users on Wednesday, January 13, when she posted a sizzling-hot new video of herself in a tiny bikini.

The 26-year-old fitness guru was captured outdoors while in front of a large sliding door for the footage, which was paired with the song "Good Days" by SZA. Tammy moved through a number of sexy gestures as she flaunted her figure from different perspectives.

At the beginning of the video, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera. She adjusted her bottoms with her right hand and held a glass with a clear liquid in her left hand. She then turned around to showcase her booty gains. She wore a pout on her face throughout the reel, emitting sultry energy.

Her long blond hair was styled into a messy bun that sat atop her head. She rocked her nails long with a white polish that stood out against her tanned skin.

Tammy's world-famous physique was on display in a scanty pink bikini from Oh Polly. Her top featured two adjustable shoulder straps that went down her back and half-cut cups that exposed an ample amount of cleavage and a hint of underboob.

She teamed the number with matching thong bottoms that easily drew the eye to her curvaceous hips and bodacious booty. The briefs' high-rise sides also called attention to her sculpted midriff.

The model accessorized the look with just small drop earrings.

In the caption, she expressed that she's happiest when it's summertime in Australia. She also tagged Oh Polly's Instagram handle before asking her fans which part of their body they were planning to work out today.

The reel went live just 19 minutes ago and has already amassed more than 82,000 views and 39,000 likes, looking to be very popular with social media users. Hundreds of fans also showed their support for the model by heading to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

"You are such a beautiful woman and gorgeous mom. You are my inspiration to keep training and eating healthy," one Instagram user wrote, following with several purple heart emoji.

"This bathing suit on you," a second fan added, adding a single heart-eyes symbol.

"You are so incredible. Gorgeous body," a third admirer gushed.

"You look amazing my queen," a fourth individual asserted.

Tammy frequently updates her social media accounts with jaw-dropping looks. She shared a post just yesterday that showed her in a racy crop top and formfitting denim jeans.

Latest Headlines

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.