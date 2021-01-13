Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Insane Curves In Scanty Pink Bikini For Sizzling New Video

Australian bombshell Tammy Hembrow teased tens of thousands of Instagram users on Wednesday, January 13, when she posted a sizzling-hot new video of herself in a tiny bikini.

The 26-year-old fitness guru was captured outdoors while in front of a large sliding door for the footage, which was paired with the song "Good Days" by SZA. Tammy moved through a number of sexy gestures as she flaunted her figure from different perspectives.

At the beginning of the video, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera. She adjusted her bottoms with her right hand and held a glass with a clear liquid in her left hand. She then turned around to showcase her booty gains. She wore a pout on her face throughout the reel, emitting sultry energy.

Her long blond hair was styled into a messy bun that sat atop her head. She rocked her nails long with a white polish that stood out against her tanned skin.

Tammy's world-famous physique was on display in a scanty pink bikini from Oh Polly. Her top featured two adjustable shoulder straps that went down her back and half-cut cups that exposed an ample amount of cleavage and a hint of underboob.

She teamed the number with matching thong bottoms that easily drew the eye to her curvaceous hips and bodacious booty. The briefs' high-rise sides also called attention to her sculpted midriff.

The model accessorized the look with just small drop earrings.

In the caption, she expressed that she's happiest when it's summertime in Australia. She also tagged Oh Polly's Instagram handle before asking her fans which part of their body they were planning to work out today.

The reel went live just 19 minutes ago and has already amassed more than 82,000 views and 39,000 likes, looking to be very popular with social media users. Hundreds of fans also showed their support for the model by heading to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

"You are such a beautiful woman and gorgeous mom. You are my inspiration to keep training and eating healthy," one Instagram user wrote, following with several purple heart emoji.

"This bathing suit on you," a second fan added, adding a single heart-eyes symbol.

"You are so incredible. Gorgeous body," a third admirer gushed.

"You look amazing my queen," a fourth individual asserted.

Tammy frequently updates her social media accounts with jaw-dropping looks. She shared a post just yesterday that showed her in a racy crop top and formfitting denim jeans.