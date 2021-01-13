Tahlia Hall Flaunts Bombshell Booty In Red Thong Bikini

Tahlia Hall added a sizzling snapshot to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 13, that stunned her 539,000 followers. In the new post, the Australian model slipped into a tiny string bikini and flaunted her killer physique and assets.

In the snapshot, Tahlia was photographed in her scanty bathing suit, standing on a balcony. The reflection on the sliding glass doors showed a glimpse of the city. She stood with her toned backside directed to the camera, making her perky booty the main focus of the shot. She tugged at her thong to tease her fans more. The hottie looked over her shoulder and gazed at the lens with her lips parted. Her flawless skin appeared radiant in the shot.

Tahlia rocked a sexy red two-piece swimsuit from a brand called Gypsea Rose Swimwear. The front side was visible in another Instagram update that featured the influencer showcasing her body in the same location, but indoors. The top had fully-lined triangle cups and a deep neckline that displayed an ample amount of her cleavage. Thin straps went over her neck for support, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She wore a minuscule thong that displayed a nice view of her pert posterior. The string waistband hugged her slim waist, highlighting the curves of her hips. The low-cut waistline sat low and exposed plenty of skin. The high cut also helped accentuate her thighs.

For her beach attire, the bombshell wore several bangles. She parted her blond hair in the center and tied it into a bun, keeping most of the locks away from her shoulders. Some short strands were loose and tucked behind her ears.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about her buns. She also credited Gypsea Rose Swimwear by tagging the retailer in the post.

In less than 24 hours of being uploaded, the new share gained more than 26,600 likes and over 380 comments. Fans wrote compliments and messages in the comments section. Many users gushed over her cheeky display and told her how hot she looked. Others struggled with expressing their thoughts about the photo, opting to drop a mix of emoji instead.

"Looking good, Tahlia. I hope you are well, mate," a follower wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

"I'm behind you all the way. You are so beautiful!! Great job on the gym workouts. It shows on your figure," another social media user commented.

"Red looks good on you. You are one of those people who looks really nice in that bright color," a third fan added.